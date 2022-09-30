Read full article on original website
Coping When a Loved One Dies by Suicide
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14, and adults ages 25 to 34. Feelings of anger, frustration, pain, guilt, and loneliness are all normal after experiencing the death of a loved one by suicide. Support groups, therapy, and seeking help from a number...
Suicide is complicated. So is prevention
I was 11 years old when I thought about killing myself for the first time. Since then, I’ve struggled for more than a decade to overcome suicidal ideations on a regular basis. These thoughts and feelings can be triggered by some of the most minute things — breaking...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
My son with mental illness was shot dead by police. Here's what has to change so other moms can protect their kids.
If Walnut Creek, California, had a functioning behavioral health response team, my son would be alive today.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Healthline
Opioid Use May Play a Part in Anxiety — Here’s What to Know
They can cause many side effects, especially if you take high doses for a long period of time. Chronic use of either prescription or illegal opioids can cause constipation, drug-induced sleep apnea, and impaired sexual function. suggests prescription opioid use may increase your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Using...
Daily Beast
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger
Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
ABC News
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
Is fall bringing you down? Here’s how to fight seasonal depression
(WSYR) — If the recent change from summer to fall is bringing you down, you’re not by yourself. As cooling temperatures and lessening daylight become more common, so does seasonal depression. But there are tips that can help people struggling with it. “Some people are prone to depression...
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
AOL Corp
Number of US suicides rose 4% in 2021, CDC report finds
The number of suicides increased in the United States in 2021 after two consecutive years of declines, new federal data finds. In 2021, there were 47,646 suicides, according to provisional data featured in the report, published Friday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
verywellmind.com
Coping With Suicide Grief
This article contains information that may be triggering to some readers. If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911. For more mental health resources,...
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
After 2-year decline, suicide rates rise again
The number of people who died by suicide rose from 2020 to 2021 following a brief period of decline, according to provisional data released Friday from the National Center for Health Statistics. It's a sign, experts say, that suicide rates are inching back up to levels seen before the pandemic.
