State Police to undergo ABLE training on how to intervene and deter the use of excessive force

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Casey Tingle said the theme of this year’s month is “See Yourself in Cyber,” and they want to drive home the point that all of us have a role to play when it comes to cybersecurity.
The United Cajun Navy continues to aid Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Spokesperson Brian Trascher says it’s a slow process due to a number of highways and byways still under water, damaged, or blocked by debris. “And that is making getting down to the impacted areas very...
Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
State climatologist Barry Keim says Louisiana is dangerously dry. Shreveport has gone 23 straight days without any rainfall, Baton Rouge for 24, and New Orleans has had just a sprinkle in the past 26 days. He says three to four inches of rain would be normal for September. “We just...
