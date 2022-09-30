Read full article on original website
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy
While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
Riverside, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds four new surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has added four new orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff, according to a Sept. 29 press release shared with Becker's. Michael Hunter, MD, specializes in arthroplasty. He currently serves as the head physician at Newport (Calif.) Orthopedic Institute. Joanne Zhang, MD, specializes in hand surgery....
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
KTLA.com
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
pepperbough.com
Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming
Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology
A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
foxla.com
Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside saint put to rest
A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
OC COVID positivity rates declining, hospitalizations increasing
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates continue to trend down while hospitalizations are on the rise as another 17 deaths were logged this month. According to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency, the death toll for September increased from 19 last week to 36 logged so far. The death toll for August remained at 103. And one of the deaths logged this week occurred in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 126. June’s death toll remains at 57.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
recordgazette.net
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
anaheimobserver.com
City Council Unanimously Approves $4 Billion ocV!BE Project To Transform 100-acres Around Honda Center
On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council voted unanimously to approve ocV!BE, an ambitious $4 billion development project by the owners of the Anaheim Ducks to transform the 100-acre area around the Honda Center with new entertainment, dining, residential, officce, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities. OcV!BE is an initiative of Henry and...
