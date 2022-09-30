ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Day after thoughts: Iowa fails to protect homefield against Michigan

On Saturday, Iowa was out-talented by Michigan inside Kinnick Stadium. The Wolverines raced off to a 20-0 lead before eventually would go on to win 27-14. Iowa's offense showed progress late in the game, but it was ultimately when it was out of reach. Now that game day has passed, let's take one final look back at Saturday's game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football Playoff#Fox#Hawkeyes
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 6

OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk put together a statement victory over Linn-Mar, 49-27. Proctor and the SEP offensive line helped the offense total 240 passing yards and 256 rushing yards in the victory. Proctor had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in the win on defense. OL...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Michigan gave Nyckoles Harbor the royal treatment

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Geno Smith shines in wild NFL duel

There was an unexpected duel in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, as the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions went back and forth, totaling 93 points in a game between two teams that are not exactly known for having high-flying offenses. It was the Seahawks that came out on top, though, courtesy of former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith. The former second round pick completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing seven times for 49 yards and another score. Check out the highlights from the game in the video above.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy