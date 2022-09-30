There was an unexpected duel in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, as the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions went back and forth, totaling 93 points in a game between two teams that are not exactly known for having high-flying offenses. It was the Seahawks that came out on top, though, courtesy of former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith. The former second round pick completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing seven times for 49 yards and another score. Check out the highlights from the game in the video above.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO