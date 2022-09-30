Read full article on original website
Day after thoughts: Iowa fails to protect homefield against Michigan
On Saturday, Iowa was out-talented by Michigan inside Kinnick Stadium. The Wolverines raced off to a 20-0 lead before eventually would go on to win 27-14. Iowa's offense showed progress late in the game, but it was ultimately when it was out of reach. Now that game day has passed, let's take one final look back at Saturday's game.
As schedule thickens, Michigan's offensive line rounding into form
IOWA CITY, Iowa — While J.J. McCarthy is a smiley guy, exuding positivity seemingly everywhere he goes, the sophomore quarterback had a particular reason for his grin Saturday afternoon. As he trotted off the field following the Michigan football team's 27-14 win at Iowa and into his press conference,...
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa dropped its second game of the season on Saturday as it fell to Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged about the Hawkeyes' loss on Saturday. You...
Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
Takeaways: Michigan out-muscles Iowa, passes its first road test
IOWA CITY, Iowa. — The Michigan football team took care of business Saturday afternoon, out-muscling Iowa on the road to the tune of a 27-14 win. Following the game, 247Sports beat writer Zach Shaw broke down his biggest takeaways from the contest. The Wolverines brought the muscle. Ahead of...
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win
Michigan came into Iowa City, took care of business from the jump and headed home 5-0.
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Ohio State is favored by 25.5 points over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; ABC) and the No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 88.6 percent over the Spartans (2-3, 0-2) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is 2-2-1...
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 6
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk put together a statement victory over Linn-Mar, 49-27. Proctor and the SEP offensive line helped the offense total 240 passing yards and 256 rushing yards in the victory. Proctor had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in the win on defense. OL...
Recruiting Insider: Michigan gave Nyckoles Harbor the royal treatment
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
