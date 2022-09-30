Read full article on original website
Related
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon
Clayton News Daily
Jesus Luzardo, Marlins keep Braves from sealing NL East title
Jesus Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings and matched his career high with 12 strikeouts to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 4-0 win over Atlanta on Monday, preventing the Braves from clinching the National League East title. Atlanta's magic number to clinch its fifth straight division championship remained at...
MLB・
Clayton News Daily
SMITH: A trip to an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park is a must
An invitation to take in a Braves game Sunday night was too alluring not to accept although it was far from a propitious time to enjoy the final game that turned out to be the Braves’ sweep of the Mets. Atlanta awoke on Monday morning with the magic number...
Clayton News Daily
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it. Late in the second quarter against the...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Short-Handed Patriots to Sign Garrett Gilbert
View the original article to see embedded media. The Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. New England currently finds itself with just one quarterback on the roster after both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer went down with injuries. Jones suffered a high...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers are less confident in NFL home teams in Week 5 than in previous weeks with SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest featuring a card listing only six home teams as the betting favorite among the 10-game slate. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the...
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut on Sunday after veteran Brian Hoyer left the game against the Packers with a head injury. Though the fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft took over in a difficult road environment at Lambeau Field, he acquitted himself well and nearly led New England to an upset victory over Green Bay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
View the original article to see embedded media. French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not mince his words Monday when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week. The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected...
NBA・
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Clayton News Daily
Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin
Ten days ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in response to a question about whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky: “Definitely no.”. By the start of the second half on Sunday of Week 4, he had benched Mitch Trubisky, igniting the Kenny Pickett era that only the naive among us thought would not begin at some point this season. And while it might seem like a strange point to make, Tomlin’s ability to completely obscure his personal feelings and publicly—if not laughably—support a quarterback we all knew was flailing, is why Pickett will love playing quarterback for the Steelers. All of the reasons we called this a perfect fit on draft night remain true.
Comments / 0