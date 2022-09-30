ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

techaiapp.com

What Does the Future Hold for Wide-Bandgap Devices?

Silicon carbide and gallium nitride have witnessed increasing success in the semiconductor device market in recent years. GaN is now used in mobile device chargers and charging systems. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have chosen GaN-based chargers that provide high power densities while maintaining, or even decreasing, the weight of these components. These chargers utilize power GaN high-electron–mobility transistor (HEMT) chips offered by companies like GaN Systems and Navitas Semiconductor.
techaiapp.com

Cloudflare shows flair with new products for mobile and IoT security

Cloudflare celebrates its 12th anniversary with the launch of a Zero Trust SIM, an IoT security platform and a Botnet Threat Feed. Having a safe and secure internet has been a major concern for enterprises due to the growing number of successful cyberattacks on organizations worldwide. Among the companies who...
techaiapp.com

Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes | MIT News

Subtropical gyres are enormous rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the Earth’s subtropical regions just to the north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow-moving whirlpools that circulate within massive basins around the world, gathering up nutrients, organisms, and sometimes trash, as the currents rotate from coast to coast.
techaiapp.com

Renesas Buys Steradian, Adding to ADAS Portfolio

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Sensor fusion is one of the many automotive technologies that chip companies see as an important part of their portfolios. In its mission to offer an all-round solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Renesas Electronics recently added 4D mm wave band imaging radar technology to its portfolio with the acquisition of India-based Steradian Semiconductors.
techaiapp.com

MIT team places 3rd in materials design competition with novel 3D printable metal | MIT News

The United States might be one step closer to its goal of having half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 be zero-emissions electric vehicles. That’s thanks to a pair of MIT undergraduates and their graduate student coach in Germany, who developed a new type of steel not for the cars’ build, but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few discrete parts.
techaiapp.com

New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices

Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
