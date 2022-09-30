ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Yukon Police Calls For Bomb Squad After Discovery Of Suspicious Package

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Yukon police said it has called for the bomb squad after a suspicious package was found.

The package was found near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Employees and customers at the nearby Walmart were evacuated.

This is a developing story.

Yukon, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Yukon, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

