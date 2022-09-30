Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Clayton News Daily
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Short-Handed Patriots to Sign Garrett Gilbert
View the original article to see embedded media. The Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. New England currently finds itself with just one quarterback on the roster after both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer went down with injuries. Jones suffered a high...
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut on Sunday after veteran Brian Hoyer left the game against the Packers with a head injury. Though the fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft took over in a difficult road environment at Lambeau Field, he acquitted himself well and nearly led New England to an upset victory over Green Bay.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it. Late in the second quarter against the...
Clayton News Daily
Tomlin: Von Miller Is an ‘Alien Visiting From Another Planet’
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to media on Tuesday to announce the team’s new QB1, Kenny Pickett, and also previewed the team’s upcoming matchup against the Bills on Sunday. When talking about how the Steelers are preparing for the tough matchup on Sunday, Tomlin specifically mentioned paying attention...
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Addresses Dak Prescott’s Progress From Injury
During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Dak Prescott’s return to the field could be on the horizon. Jones was plainly asked whether it’s fair to assume that Prescott won’t play Sunday against the Rams but he didn’t give a definitive answer.
Clayton News Daily
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: OBJ Was at Giants Facility to Visit Shepard
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants facility on Monday, as first reported by Josina Anderson, sparking speculation that the 29-year-old might be entertaining a return to the franchise that he began his career with. However, it seems...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers are less confident in NFL home teams in Week 5 than in previous weeks with SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest featuring a card listing only six home teams as the betting favorite among the 10-game slate. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Rams and 49ers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the division-leading Los Angeles Rams (2-1) in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter this matchup 1-2 against the spread for the season, with the Rams winning two games straight up. San Francisco has won four of the last five...
Clayton News Daily
Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Clayton News Daily
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
View the original article to see embedded media. French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not mince his words Monday when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week. The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected...
Clayton News Daily
JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be...
