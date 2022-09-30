Ten days ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in response to a question about whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky: “Definitely no.”. By the start of the second half on Sunday of Week 4, he had benched Mitch Trubisky, igniting the Kenny Pickett era that only the naive among us thought would not begin at some point this season. And while it might seem like a strange point to make, Tomlin’s ability to completely obscure his personal feelings and publicly—if not laughably—support a quarterback we all knew was flailing, is why Pickett will love playing quarterback for the Steelers. All of the reasons we called this a perfect fit on draft night remain true.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO