Albany Herald
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams
ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
fox5atlanta.com
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
wuga.org
Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor
ATLANTA — (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams was on stage for an hour with radio and television host Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage when she faced a question from a skeptical audience member. “A lot of politicians speak about their plan and what they plan to...
