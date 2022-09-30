ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand

ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal

(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

