N ot unlike Cincinnati itself, 2515 Handasyde Ct. tells a story that features a roster of illustrious family names, good bones, and a remarkable ability to adapt to the changing times.

The century-old Hyde Park home began its journey as the estate of Clifford Greene, who—along with noted names like Thomas Pogue, James Forbes, and Henry and Louis Wessel—was an executive at the Cincinnati Ball Crank Company.

The home changed hands several times over the years, typically migrating between wealthy families like the Orrs, whose patriarch made his name as president of Potter Shoe Company (remembered as the place to buy children’s shoes in Cincinnati). Newspaper records from the 1950s note that Edward Orr planned “extensive” renovations of the property (A library! A sleeping porch!), but the real updates came just shy of the home’s centennial in 2013, when the owners gutted it down to the studs and brought it into the 21st century.

Today, the facade of the 5,600-square-foot home looks much like it did in even its earliest days, from the charming eyebrow window on the third floor to the spectacular views of the Cincinnati Country Club’s golf course, which backs up directly to the property and makes the one-acre lot look like it goes on for miles.

Inside, you’ll find all the trappings of a well-maintained Hyde Park home, plus a few bonus details (peep the putting green in the basement and the wet bar tucked behind the living room fireplace). But open the French doors to the covered porch and you’ll immediately see why Greene picked this spot on the hill so many years ago. The outdoor entertaining space alone clocks in at nearly 1,000 square feet, says listing agent Perrin March. And somehow, that’s not including the lawn or the pool yard. That’s impressive—even for this part of town.

Click on the photos below to see more inside this Hyde Park Estate. Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC.

The post Historic Hyde Park Home Adapts To The Times appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .