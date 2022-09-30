ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Historic Hyde Park Home Adapts To The Times

By Lauren Fisher
Cincinnati Magazine
Cincinnati Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CdhW_0iH5CYD200
Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC
2515 Handasyde Ct., Hyde Park, $3,500,000

N ot unlike Cincinnati itself, 2515 Handasyde Ct. tells a story that features a roster of illustrious family names, good bones, and a remarkable ability to adapt to the changing times.

The century-old Hyde Park home began its journey as the estate of Clifford Greene, who—along with noted names like Thomas Pogue, James Forbes, and Henry and Louis Wessel—was an executive at the Cincinnati Ball Crank Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHzEf_0iH5CYD200
Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC

The home changed hands several times over the years, typically migrating between wealthy families like the Orrs, whose patriarch made his name as president of Potter Shoe Company (remembered as the place to buy children’s shoes in Cincinnati). Newspaper records from the 1950s note that Edward Orr planned “extensive” renovations of the property (A library! A sleeping porch!), but the real updates came just shy of the home’s centennial in 2013, when the owners gutted it down to the studs and brought it into the 21st century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2In0wq_0iH5CYD200
Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC

Today, the facade of the 5,600-square-foot home looks much like it did in even its earliest days, from the charming eyebrow window on the third floor to the spectacular views of the Cincinnati Country Club’s golf course, which backs up directly to the property and makes the one-acre lot look like it goes on for miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n74FA_0iH5CYD200
Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC

Inside, you’ll find all the trappings of a well-maintained Hyde Park home, plus a few bonus details (peep the putting green in the basement and the wet bar tucked behind the living room fireplace). But open the French doors to the covered porch and you’ll immediately see why Greene picked this spot on the hill so many years ago. The outdoor entertaining space alone clocks in at nearly 1,000 square feet, says listing agent Perrin March. And somehow, that’s not including the lawn or the pool yard. That’s impressive—even for this part of town.

Click on the photos below to see more inside this Hyde Park Estate. Photographs by Chris Farr, The First Showing, LLC.

The post Historic Hyde Park Home Adapts To The Times appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening

The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
FORT THOMAS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Fox 19

Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
FORT MYERS, FL
linknky.com

Fischer Homes announces new CEO

Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Times#Potter Shoe Company
WKRC

Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Oakley

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Oakley area so unique. Oakley, named for all its oak trees, is a bustling neighborhood bordering Pleasant Ridge, Madisonville, and Hyde Park. Oakley's business district, "Oakley Square," lies along Madison Road, and it's located at a major crosstown artery in Cincinnati. Yet, Oakley is known for being pedestrian-friendly, as well as its parks, retail, and restaurants.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?

Let’s face facts: No matter how old you are, Halloween isn’t Halloween without candy. Over the years, the childhood joy of going trick or treating gives way to the grown-up satisfaction of offering the best confectionary options to hungry little ghosts and ghouls (or consuming as many treats as you want, if you don’t like to share). According to The Kroger Co., the best chocolate-y option by sales volume during the month of October in the Greater Cincinnati market is snack-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. It makes sense, right? The tradition of trick or treating began in the 1930s and the nation’s most well-known candy manufacturers—Hershey, Reese, Brach—were already household names when they started marketing their products specifically for Halloween in ’50s. Nearly 70 years later, a classic is still a classic. No need to mess with a good thing.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something Oct. 4-10

In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine

Troy, MI
13
Followers
7
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

Treat yourself, learn the culture, discover the best bars & restaurants, strike the perfect work/life balance - experience all our city has to offer at Cincinnati Magazine.

 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy