Fort Collins, CO

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
Sterling Ranch welcomes annual cattle drive

The western tradition moves cattle from summer to winter grazing pastures, providing fire mitigation and advancing a healthier ecosystem. Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community and the leading community in the greater Denver market, provides residents with an innovative and amenity-rich place to call home, is continuing to advance land stewardship and environmental sustainability with the upcoming annual cattle drive through the community.
BREAKING: Billy Currington Cancels Saturday Night’s Show In Loveland, New Date Announced

Billy Currington's concert scheduled for Saturday night (Oct. 1) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO has been canceled. On Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), just a day before the country star was set to appear at the Northern Colorado venue, the Budweiser Events Center confirmed that the show would no longer be going on as planned due to travel difficulties from the destructive hurricane currently making its way through portions of the southeastern part of the country.
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
CU Center of American West board quits after Patty Limerick fired

In the wake of a new dean’s sudden firing of renowned historian Patty Limerick, the co-founder and 37-year director of the University of Colorado’s Center of the American West, the entire executive committee of the center’s board has resigned. And more board members are leaving. “This may...
Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado

Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
