Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Michigan Cities That Are In The Top 100 Places To Live In U.S.
When it comes to living in the State of Michigan, we've got it pretty good. There's plenty of fun things to do all year long. Outside of outdoor activities on the water, on the slopes or on the trails, there are plenty of other factors that make Michigan a great place to live.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 2
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is considered the best spot for fall colors in the country — and we’re not surprised
USA Today confirmed what we already knew when the U.P. topped its list of fall foliage viewing destinations
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
No, It’s Not Snowing – It’s a Swarm of Nasty Fishflies in Michigan
There's gross and then there's watching fishflies as they invade Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. If you're squeamish when it comes to insects, this will gross you out. A Tik Tok user recently shared a video of her and some friends driving around when all of a sudden, they got caught in a massive fishfly swarm.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
It’s the Great Pumpkin – Waterford Man Could be Growing a Record Breaker
The folks from the Guinness Book of World Records Haven't stopped by yet, but a Waterford man's giant pumpkin may be on its way to crushing some records - and anything else that gets in the way. Meet Frank Morse. Frank Morse isn't a professional pumpkin farmer. He's just an...
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
