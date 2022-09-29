ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
1470 WFNT

Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
The Ann Arbor News

Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 2

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

