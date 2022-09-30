Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Community kitchen opens for Bournemouth students
A university has opened a community kitchen on campus to help its students cope with soaring food costs. The kitchen has been set up by the students' union (SUBU) at Bournemouth University. The SUBU said: "As the cost of living soars unfortunately some of our students are unable to afford...
Fudzilla
Scot students' fume over lessons in "internet free" church
They can take away our freedom but they cannae take away our wi-fi Angry students at the University of Glasgow have blasted the decision to make them sit through lectures in a 19th-century church which does not have wi-fi. The church does not have wi-fi and was designed for the...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
Comments / 0