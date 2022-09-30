The Lapeer Boys Tennis team finished in 4th place in the SVL Championship tournament held Thursday at the Greater Midland Tennis Center. H. H. Dow, the state’s number one ranked team in Division 2, took 1st place honors by sweeping all 8 flights for 24 match wins and 32 points. Grand Blanc was 2nd with 7 flight finalists and 16 wins worth 22 points. Midland finished 3rd with 8 wins and 13 points. Lapeer’s Jesse Aragones, who was the 3rd seed at #2 Singles, earned 3 points to help Lapeer finish in 4th place with 11 wins worth 10 points. Also earning points for Lapeer were:

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO