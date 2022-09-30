ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lapeerlightning.com

Boys Varsity Football beats Grand Blanc 39 – 17

Lapeer outlasted Grand Blanc behind a strong running game(63 rushes 378 yards) and stingy run defense(16 rush -16 yards) to improve to 6-0. The Lightning travel to 5-1 Grand Ledge next Friday. Individual Rushing. Zak Olejniczak 24/215, TD. Ethan Wills 25/121, 2 TDs. Austen Murphy 6/23. Michael Brewer 5/17. Recieving.
LAPEER, MI
lapeerlightning.com

Boys Varsity Tennis finishes 4th place at SVL Championship

The Lapeer Boys Tennis team finished in 4th place in the SVL Championship tournament held Thursday at the Greater Midland Tennis Center. H. H. Dow, the state’s number one ranked team in Division 2, took 1st place honors by sweeping all 8 flights for 24 match wins and 32 points. Grand Blanc was 2nd with 7 flight finalists and 16 wins worth 22 points. Midland finished 3rd with 8 wins and 13 points. Lapeer’s Jesse Aragones, who was the 3rd seed at #2 Singles, earned 3 points to help Lapeer finish in 4th place with 11 wins worth 10 points. Also earning points for Lapeer were:
LAPEER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy