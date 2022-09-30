Read full article on original website
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
Suspect who caused three school lockdowns surrenders, $50,000 bail
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A man who allegedly caused three schools to go into lockdown in Rohnert Park was arrested last week, Rohnert Park police said in a statement. Tyler David Collins, 29, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 26 at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Main Station at 500 City […]
Multiple Arrests Related To Auto Burglaries Made By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several individuals connected to a string of auto burglaries in the region. The SFPD reported on September 8 at approximately 2:05 pm, officers working in the plain clothes capacity responded to Bay and Kearny Streets regarding an auto burglary that occurred. A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, and officers arrived in the area to search for the vehicle and the suspects. Officers spotted a vehicle closely matching the description in the area. Officers observed the suspect vehicle travel to several areas and its occupant break into several parked vehicles.
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes
This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
Marin 911: Fishing is animal cruelty?
Award: Officer Macias and our police canine Rookie recently attended the Marin Dog Festival at Piper Park in Larkspur, where they provided a demonstration on handler protection and canine certification. The festival crowd enjoyed information about Rookie, his training requirements and the department’s canine program. After the presentation, Sergeant Hall, Officer Schneider, Officer Macias and Rookie were presented with an award from Roots of Peace. Roots of Peace is the co-sponsor of the Marin Dog Festival and is an organization that has a mission of cultivating peace through agriculture in Afghanistan. The award was given to recognize the efforts of First Responders following Sept 11th.
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
Criminal charges dropped in Bay Area Batmobile case
This week, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges against the owner of an Indiana specialty car shop that makes Batmobile replicas will be dropped. The case attracted public attention last month when San Mateo Sheriff Carlos Bolanos sent four investigators to raid the garage...
2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday night
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross N. California Blvd.Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four door sedan.Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to cotact them at (925) 943-5844.
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond
OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old Daly City woman choked, robbed of life savings by suspect in utility uniform
Granddaughter Skylar says when two individuals entered her backyard, her grandma tried to run to the front door. The man dressed in a utility worker's uniform was waiting for her - as the suspects dragged her grandma and her chihuahua, then proceeded to choke and beat her.
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts
ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle...
