MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday. “We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone,” Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department’s Facebook page. Warnke said the kidnapper took the family from a business in the city of Merced, but that he has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO