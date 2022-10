I think Sooners will be unranked for the first time since when?. since October 2020. we lost the ranking after the loss to Iowa State on October 3rd. were unranked against texas and won, bye week, still unranked against TCU and won, and that got us back up to 24 on the polls that came out before the Tech game on halloween. so not quite two years ago.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO