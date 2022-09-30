People with pear, plum, apple, or cherry trees will do well to “grease-band” the main trunk of their trees now without delay. This is done to prevent the females of the winter moth from crawling up, when they have emerged from the cocoon, and laying eggs in the leaf and flower buds, to their great injury in spring. The life history of the winter moth is as follows: the green caterpillars (commonly called “loopers” because of their method of progression) hatch out in spring and feed on the young leaves and flowers, weaving their web around them. They pass down into the soil during early summer and pupate there. The females are wingless and emerging in October, can get into the trees only by crawling up. That is the moment to catch them and frustrate their designs. Bands of grease-proof papers about eight inches wide should be smeared with “tangle-foot” or some such sticky substance and then tied round the main stems of the trees a foot or two up. These bands should not be removed till the end of March.

