Office of Marketing and Communications

City of Savannah to rescind local state of emergency at 6 p.m. today

SAVANNAH (Sept. 30) – The City of Savannah’s local state of emergency will be rescinded as of 6 p.m. today by order of Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. Once the order is rescinded, City offices will return to normal operating status, with all offices and services open on Monday, Oct. 3.

Sanitation will complete Friday yard waste collection routes on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Dean Forest Landfill will also be open on Saturday and normal collection routes will operate next week.

Sanitation reminds customers of the following:

Residents should follow regular yard waste setout guidelines to the extent possible. (attached)

Residents should understand that large piles require special heavy lift equipment. Thus, their yard waste collection will take longer to complete.

Residents should separate yard waste from other debris types.

Stormwater and Park and Tree crews will be addressing any stormwater or tree-related issues today and this weekend.

For questions about City services or to submit a service request, residents can call 311. Service requests can also be submitted online at Savannahga.gov/311request.

City employees are encouraged to call into the City’s emergency information hotline for updates at 833-251-6020.