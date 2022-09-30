Read full article on original website
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
Fall Arrives This Week, Are You Ready for a Shortage of Some Foods?
The official fall season arrives this Thursday at 9:04 p.m. when the autumn equinox arrives in the Northeast. Some experts say people should be preparing for some specific food shortages this fall and winter. The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people...
2022’s Fall Foliage Map: When Peak Fall Colors Will Reach You
Many areas of the country had some strange weather this year. Forest fires, unexpected cold snaps, the late arrival of summer, and other weird weather may have altered the usual fall patterns we expect. Lots of people love the dramatic change in fall foliage, when the colors shift from green...
An unbe-leaf-able fall is ahead, the first foliage report says!
The first signs of fall are starting to appear with “notable color changes reported in several regions” and “spectacular seasonal colors to come,” I Love NY’s first fall foliage report of the year states. The report, released today, says muted red, orange, and yellow leaves are beginning to appear upstate over the greens of summer.
These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State
While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State
What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
KETV.com
Farmers finding a range of yields as harvest begins
When Ashley Swartz climbed on to her combine harvester to start cutting her dry land corn, she was expecting the worst. "I was wondering if we would even get 100-bushel corn," Swartz said. So as the yield gauge read 120 to 130 bushels per acre, the Morse Bluff farmer was...
Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions
As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
Steps to take now to boost next spring's lawn and garden
It's October. We are slowly winding this gardening season down. As we do, there are several things you can do now that will benefit your gardens and landscape for next spring. Fall is the best time of the year to add compost to the soil. Compost will help add essential nutrients and also help improve the structure of the soil. Soil amended with compost will also be more inviting for earthworms and other beneficial organisms.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY GARDEN PATH: Adios amigos
Believe it or not, another month has arrived! This summer sure flew by, hot days and all. Hopefully, you managed to grow things regardless. If only one frost is predicted, don't panic and pick all those green tomatoes and peppers. Sometimes we will get two or three more weeks of warm weather which will do wonders for the ripening process. Instead, cut back on the water and chop through some of the roots. Those steps will send a signal to the plant to get busy with the ripening.
The Daily South
How To Tell When It's Finally Time To Decorate For Fall
Ah yes, the question we face every year: How soon is too soon to start decorating for fall? Well, we hate to break it to you, but there may not be a definitive answer. Really, you should decorate the moment that you're feeling the fall spirit and want to enhance the effect by seasonally sprucing up your home. For some, this may mean that autumn calls as soon as back-to-school season in late August or when Labor Day announces the end of summer in early September. For others, depending on where in the South, fall may come in tandem with a nip in the air.
Top Tips from Cutting Edge Firewood for a Safe and Beautiful Fireside Experience This Fall
October ushers in fall with cool, crisp evenings making it the perfect time to enjoy a warm, glowing fire with family and friends. For a beautiful and safe fire, Cutting Edge Firewood CEO Leroy Hite offers the following tips. A good fire needs three things: heat, a fuel source and...
Getting Ready For Fall Birdwatching
I Have Juvenile Blue Jays and Northern Cardinals Visiting at the Feeder. Welcome back. It’s been a while since I’ve written a post about birds. The last article I shared regarding birds was back in March. During the summer, I am so busy gardening, vacationing, enjoying the pool, and doing other things. I don’t feed birds during the summer except for the hummingbirds. The hummingbirds have left for the year (they were having a feeding frenzy last week), so my focus will return to fall/winter feeder birds. Next year my goal is to photograph hummingbirds; I have never tried. I’m sure it will be both challenging and rewarding.
territorysupply.com
Fall Foliage 101: Why Do Leaves Change Colors in the Fall?
Did you know that leaves don’t change color in the fall but, in fact, have had the color there all along?. Fall is likely a favorite season for most outdoor enthusiasts. In the majority of the United States, the arrival of autumn means there are minimal bugs, lower humidity, and stable weather patterns. Whether you are in the Upper Midwest, the Rocky Mountains, New England, Tennessee, or the Pacific Northwest, there are some great spots to view the fall foliage.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oregano in Hardiness Zone 6 (2022)
Do you want to grow Oregano in Hardiness Zone 6, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Oregano is not as easy as it seems. Oregano are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in...
4 Tips For Protecting Your Plants From Frost
As we move through fall and edge closer and closer to winter, it's time to make a plan for ensuring your perennials make it safely through the cold weather.
Easy Winter Garden Prep Will Bring a Bountiful Spring
For residents of the PNW, the transition between hot and windbreaker weather is as welcome as the resurrection of pumpkin spice lattes.
Good News Network
Good Gardening Week 10: Fall Cleanup; Plus Hot Autumn Tips
Welcome back to Good Gardening! In our Week 9 discussion, we wanted to know how many of our Good Gardeners had a big fall harvest coming up. As always we took the conversation to social media to see what the response was like…. This week’s discussion represented my own autumn...
