Read full article on original website
Related
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
A European Queen Recently Visited Texas & Here Are The Royal-Approved Places She Went
Last week, European royalty graced the Lone Star State when a Queen visited two Texas cities and explored much of what they have to offer. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands had a two-day tour of the state that brought her to Austin, TX, and Houston, TX following a couple of days in California.
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas streaming lawsuit moves to Dallas Federal Court
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lawsuit brought forward by a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, against three streaming entities, has officially been moved from state court to federal court, according to documents filed earlier this month in Dallas Federal Court. This comes after the respective attorneys for Netflix, Hulu and Disney […]
Comments / 0