KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

Texas streaming lawsuit moves to Dallas Federal Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lawsuit brought forward by a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, against three streaming entities, has officially been moved from state court to federal court, according to documents filed earlier this month in Dallas Federal Court. This comes after the respective attorneys for Netflix, Hulu and Disney […]
TEXAS STATE

