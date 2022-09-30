Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Marvel — Reminder: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" opens Saturday, Oct. 8, at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 S.E. Water Ave. It celebrates the more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe with artifacts, original art and iconic costumes and props. From publicity: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" traces the story of the company and its influence on culture, while uncovering the narratives of individual characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange; giving insight on how...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO