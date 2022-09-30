ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Jojo’s Long-Anticipated Brick-and-Mortar Has Finally Opened in the Pearl District. Believe the Hype.

A stationary version of the much-loved Jojo food cart has arrived in Northwest Portland. After a quick soft opening, the new Jojo storefront—a roomy corner space, long on natural light—at Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was immediately overwhelmed with affection from fans of the currently closed cart and curious acolytes-in-waiting.
Lake Oswego Review

Live Music: Portland concerts schedule, October 2022

It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): SATURDAY, OCT. 1 • Girls Against Boys, Doug Fir Lounge SUNDAY, OCT. 2 • My Chemical Romance, Moda Center • Julia Jacklin, Revolution Hall • Ocean Alley, Doug Fir Lounge MONDAY, OCT. 3 • Masters of...
Portland Tribune

Portland events: 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' opens at OMSI

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Marvel — Reminder: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" opens Saturday, Oct. 8, at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 S.E. Water Ave. It celebrates the more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe with artifacts, original art and iconic costumes and props. From publicity: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" traces the story of the company and its influence on culture, while uncovering the narratives of individual characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange; giving insight on how...
thereflector.com

Billy Blues Bar and Grill to host ‘Rock For Autism’ fundraiser

Billy Blues Bar and Grill in Vancouver will raise money for families in the area who have autistic children to help lessen the financial burden of the holiday season during a fundraiser dubbed “Rock For Autism” on Oct. 15. This will be the sixth year co-owners Kodi and...
thereflector.com

First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield

The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
The Portland Mercury

Zenith Seeks Compromise with Portland Amid Legal Challenge

After more than a year of back and forth legal challenges, oil transporter Zenith Energy has extended a compromise to the city of Portland: if the city approves a land permit for Zenith’s Northwest Portland facility, Zenith will replace all of its crude oil operations with renewable fuels within five years.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.

Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe.  I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Portland Mercury

Portland Approves Zenith Proposal for Renewable Fuels Operations

The city of Portland granted a land use permit to oil transporter Zenith Energy Monday, paving the way for the company to continue operating its Northwest Portland facility—with conditions. The approval may lead to the end of Zenith’s ongoing legal battle with the city over a previous denial of the permit.
Channel 6000

Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais

GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
