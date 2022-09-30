Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
WWEEK
As John “Elvis” Schroder Celebrates 60th With a Vegas Visit. WW Looks Back on a Most Unlikely Reign.
Directly following his 60th birthday celebration on Oct. 1, John “Elvis” Schroeder at long last left the building, the city and the state for a whirlwind tour of Sin City’s glitzier attractions accompanied by the most-trusted capos of our local Memphis Mafia (Old Town Oligarchy?) equivalent. Musician...
WWEEK
Jojo’s Long-Anticipated Brick-and-Mortar Has Finally Opened in the Pearl District. Believe the Hype.
A stationary version of the much-loved Jojo food cart has arrived in Northwest Portland. After a quick soft opening, the new Jojo storefront—a roomy corner space, long on natural light—at Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was immediately overwhelmed with affection from fans of the currently closed cart and curious acolytes-in-waiting.
Live Music: Portland concerts schedule, October 2022
It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): SATURDAY, OCT. 1 • Girls Against Boys, Doug Fir Lounge SUNDAY, OCT. 2 • My Chemical Romance, Moda Center • Julia Jacklin, Revolution Hall • Ocean Alley, Doug Fir Lounge MONDAY, OCT. 3 • Masters of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go to these Portland haunted houses for a scary good time
Don't forget to buy your tickets to some of Portland's scariest Halloween haunts.
Portland events: 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' opens at OMSI
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Marvel — Reminder: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" opens Saturday, Oct. 8, at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 S.E. Water Ave. It celebrates the more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe with artifacts, original art and iconic costumes and props. From publicity: "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" traces the story of the company and its influence on culture, while uncovering the narratives of individual characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange; giving insight on how...
Customers upset after Salt & Straw sells out of Chocolate Tacolates in minutes
Salt & Straw’s limited-edition Chocolate Tacolate went on sale Tuesday morning, but sold out almost faster than you can say National Taco Day.
thereflector.com
Billy Blues Bar and Grill to host ‘Rock For Autism’ fundraiser
Billy Blues Bar and Grill in Vancouver will raise money for families in the area who have autistic children to help lessen the financial burden of the holiday season during a fundraiser dubbed “Rock For Autism” on Oct. 15. This will be the sixth year co-owners Kodi and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Butte pork chop sandwich inspires Portland business
A Butte native has opened a food cart in Portland and one of the menu items - the Butte, America Chop - is inspired by the Freeway Tavern’s pork chop sandwich.
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
thereflector.com
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Amazing’: Spear, Tay win 50th Portland Marathon
Matt Spear and Lydia Tay won the 50th Portland Marathon on Sunday, a 26.2 mile run through the streets of the city that shut down 4 bridges for hours.
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
The Portland Mercury
Zenith Seeks Compromise with Portland Amid Legal Challenge
After more than a year of back and forth legal challenges, oil transporter Zenith Energy has extended a compromise to the city of Portland: if the city approves a land permit for Zenith’s Northwest Portland facility, Zenith will replace all of its crude oil operations with renewable fuels within five years.
Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.
Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe. I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Makes a Deal with Zenith, Dr. Oz's Dogs, and Russia's Grain Smuggling Operation
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Looks like we're...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
The Portland Mercury
Portland Approves Zenith Proposal for Renewable Fuels Operations
The city of Portland granted a land use permit to oil transporter Zenith Energy Monday, paving the way for the company to continue operating its Northwest Portland facility—with conditions. The approval may lead to the end of Zenith’s ongoing legal battle with the city over a previous denial of the permit.
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Comments / 0