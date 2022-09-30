ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

FOX 61

Police search for suspect in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are searching for a male suspect after a shooting left one person dead in an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment complex and storage area on Park Street near Pope Park Highway Hartford Monday afternoon. Police said after the attempted carjacking there...
HARTFORD, CT
Hampden County, MA
Hampden, MA
Hampden County, MA
Holyoke, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Person
Luis Acevedo
westernmassnews.com

1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Illegal Drugs#Ne Springfield#Guns#Drug Trafficking#Hampden County Da
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced David Cintron, 26, to 6½ years of prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in the operation.
MANCHESTER, CT
NewsBreak
