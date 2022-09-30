Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are searching for a male suspect after a shooting left one person dead in an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment complex and storage area on Park Street near Pope Park Highway Hartford Monday afternoon. Police said after the attempted carjacking there...
Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.
Mass. lawmaker wants to eliminate legal ‘ghost’ gun loopholes
Loopholes in state law are allowing the rapid proliferation of “ghost” guns in Massachusetts and a Natick lawmaker wants to hold makers of gun parts more accountable for their products. Statistics from the Boston Police Department and Springfield Police Department show that there has been a significant uptick...
Police arrest Springfield, Holyoke men on trafficking, ghost gun charges
A Springfield man and two Holyoke men — one with a prior narcotic trafficking conviction — were arrested on charges in connection with trafficking cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of a firearm without a license to carry. On Sept. 22, a spokesperson for the Hampden County...
Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
Breaking News! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress. We don't have a lot of information at this time but apparently, the occupants...
ATM customer robbed at gunpoint at Bristol bank
Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a customer at gunpoint at a Webster Bank ATM before leading officers on a chase and crashing his car.
Pittsfield police arrest woman for murder
Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Phillip, 42 on Friday, September 30. Phillip was arrested for the murder of Teddy Cepeda, 43.
Woman indicted on four counts of second-degree murder in fatal Worcester fire
“A 36-year-old woman was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder in connection with a May 2022 Worcester fire that claimed the lives of four people, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Yvonne Ngoiri, who has a last known address in Worcester, was also indicted by...
1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
Heroin and cocaine seized after complaints on Marion Street in Springfield
Two men were arrested after police saw them counting money with drugs displayed across a table on Marion Street in Springfield.
East Longmeadow Police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash
Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees’ class-action lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
SPRINGFIELD - A federal judge dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni dismissed the lawsuit filed by lead plaintiff Kwesi Ablordeppey, a veteran certified nursing assistant...
“Walk for Non-violence” held in Springfield to honor victims
A 'Walk for Nonviolence' took place on Sunday afternoon through the streets of Springfield's North End neighborhood. This walk was to remember those who have died due to violence in Springfield.
Two persons get prison time for theft from elder with dementia
Two people have been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to charges involving theft from an elderly man with dementia.
Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced David Cintron, 26, to 6½ years of prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in the operation.
Basement fire on Stuart Street in Springfield
A house fire was reported at 65 Stuart Street in Springfield on Sunday night. 22News arrived and saw multiple fire, police, and EMT crews attending the fire in the home and providing medical attention to the family.
Hunter fined for baiting after reporting stolen tree stand
A hunter has been fined and will lose his hunting license after an investigation found he was illegally baiting.
“Church group” scam asking Ludlow residents to pray together
A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.
Springfield driver killed in overnight car crash early Saturday, police say
A driver is dead in Springfield after hitting a tree before dawn Saturday, police said. Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh identified the driver only as an adult man, who he said collided with a tree in the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. First responders arriving...
