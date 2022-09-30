MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan field hockey team fell on Sunday, 6-2, to Saint Francis in a nonleague game at Cristy Freese Field. Alice O'Hagan scored her fifth goal of the season to give CMU a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and Emily Maloney scored her first career goal with under a minute left in the half as the Chippewas trailed, 4-2.

