Central Michigan University Chippewas
Soccer Drops MAC Game At NIU
DEKALB, Ill. – The Central Michigan soccer team suffered its third Mid-American Conference loss of the season on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Northern Illinois at the NIU Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Huskies midfielder Claudia Muessig scored in the 29th minute and later assisted on Jamie Ward's goal...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Football Drops MAC Opener At Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio – Central Michigan got hit with a flurry in the second quarter and never fully recovered on Saturday in falling to Toledo, 38-17, in the Mid-American Conference opener for both schools at the Rockets' Glass Bowl. CMU is 1-4, 0-1 MAC and entertains Ball State (2-3, 1-1)...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Field Hockey Drops Nonleaguer to Saint Francis
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan field hockey team fell on Sunday, 6-2, to Saint Francis in a nonleague game at Cristy Freese Field. Alice O'Hagan scored her fifth goal of the season to give CMU a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and Emily Maloney scored her first career goal with under a minute left in the half as the Chippewas trailed, 4-2.
Central Michigan University Chippewas
CMU Set To Honor All Of Its MAC Champions On Oct. 22
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan Athletics is rolling out the red carpet to the thousands of student-athletes who brought great glory to the university, the Chippewa name, and the Maroon & Gold. The department is set to honor members of CMU's nearly 90 Mid-American Conference championship teams at...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Cross Country: Rzentkowski Breaks Program Record; Big Day For CMU Women
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Adam Rzentkowski broke the 8K men's program record and Emily Paupore ran the third fastest 6K time in women's program history on Friday to highlight the Central Michigan cross country team's performances at the Lehigh Paul Short Run. Rzentkowski, a junior from Rosholt, Wis., finished in...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Field Hockey Falls In Double Overtime
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 4-3 Mid-American Conference decision on Friday in double overtime to Ball State at Cristy Freese Field. The Chippewas (1-9, 0-3 MAC) led, 3-0, as Kate Biglin scored her fourth goal of the season unassisted in the third...
