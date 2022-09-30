September 30, 2022 (Spring Valley) - ECM Sports covered Monte Vista last week, but this week, we went to their turf for the battle of Spring Valley as they hosted the Matadors of Mount Miguel. Both teams are struggling; the Monarchs are 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in league with their loss to El Cajon Valley last week. The Matadors are 2-4 and 0-2 in league.

