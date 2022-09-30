Read full article on original website
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MATADORS VICTORIOUS IN BATTLE OF SPRING VALLEY
September 30, 2022 (Spring Valley) - ECM Sports covered Monte Vista last week, but this week, we went to their turf for the battle of Spring Valley as they hosted the Matadors of Mount Miguel. Both teams are struggling; the Monarchs are 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in league with their loss to El Cajon Valley last week. The Matadors are 2-4 and 0-2 in league.
BOSTONIA LANGUAGE ACADEMY IN EL CAJON NAMED A CALIFORNIA DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL
April 3, 2018 (El Cajon) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson has announced that 287 elementary schools are being honored under the Distinguished Schools Program. That includes approximately 30 schools in San Diego County, but just one in East County: Bostonia Language Academy in the Cajon Union School District in El Cajon.
HAUNTING HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
October 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Many family-friendly Halloween events are popping up throughout East County and will be available all throughout the month of October. In Downtown El Cajon, there will be the 10th annual Haunt Fest located on East Main Street from Magnolia to Avocado/Ballantyne...
money workshop
September 30, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Assemblymember Akilah Weber M.D. invites young people to participate in a virtual Youth Money Skills program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The program aims to teach financial independence skills to youths. Error message. Support community news in the...
