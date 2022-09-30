Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach
Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field
Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Calvin Ridley still regarded as one of the best route runners in NFL
One topic many Falcons fans haven’t heard about in a while is Calvin Ridley, who is serving a one-year suspension for gambling on football last year. Ridley initially took time away from Atlanta for his mental wellbeing, and while away from the team, he placed multiple wagers, resulting in a swift and harsh punishment from the league. The NFL didn’t want to set a bad precedent by handling these situations lightly, which has caused quite the stir from fans considering Deshaun Watson‘s suspension was far less severe. I digress, though.
Odell Beckham Jr. stirs up buzz about potential union with Packers
With one tweet, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had social media in a frenzy on Sunday evening. Following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media to sing the praises of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and led the team on a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive to seal the OT victory.
Four-Star Guard Commits to UC
The Bearcats now have two backcourt pieces in their 2023 recruiting class.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t anticipate having their entire roster on the court for Monday’s preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the home team trotted out their star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers did the opposite. Joel Embiid and James Harden got...
Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'
The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
