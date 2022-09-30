ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett will be a gametime decision vs. Falcons

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns continue to keep the door open for pass rusher Myles Garrett to play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. As it is well-documented by now, Garrett was in a car accident on Monday that resulted in a sprained shoulder, a strained bicep, and lacerations on his body.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had this to say on the status of Garrett:

“He’s here today continuing to rehab. We are going to list him as questionable. We want to use the next 24 hours, 48 hours to see how he continues to respond to treatment and those type of things, and then make an appropriate decision on him and the rest of the guys.”

