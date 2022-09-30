Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
Collection for hurricane victims to be held at Bar Howard’s Bucs watch party
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Metropolitan Ministries will be collecting goods to be donated to the victims of Hurricane Ian Sunday evening. Bar Howard is serving as the collection location. People are asked to bring non-perishable items for donations. Bar Howard is also serving as the location for NBC Sports’ SNF Matchup for the Tampa Bay […]
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
'We wanted to help': Detroit Wing Company employee drives for hours to feed Florida hurricane victims for free
After learning there were hundreds of families sleeping at schools and convention centers in Fort Myers in the aftermath of the storm, a Detroit Wing Company employee battled treacherous road conditions and drove six hours to bring them food.
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
Tampa woman is mystery recruiter tied to DeSantis’ migrant flights: reports
Sheriff’s office spokesman Johnny Garcia said in a statement Monday the office had not confirmed or identified any persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. Asked about Huerta, Garcia had told the Express-News, “We are not publicly identifying anybody.”
UCF Knights at USF Bulls Game Date Changed
The American Athletic Conference has changed the UCF Knights at USF Bulls game date.
Tampa officials confirm former City Attorney Gina Grimes is not working with the city in any capacity
Last month, the city thought that Grimes might take on a new position, but said today that she has moved on.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL
The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
WMNF
Cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian – details for Hillsborough County
According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:. Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night....
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power
The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
Forecasters watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center was monitoring two disturbances in the tropics Monday, one of which has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime this week.
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
tourcounsel.com
The Dalí (Salvador Dalí Museum) in St. Petersburg, Florida
The Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg is housed in a unique contemporary building designed to match the creativity of the performer himself. The curved glass appears to wrap around the box-like structure, giving the building a very striking appearance. Inside, the museum exhibits pieces from throughout Dalí's career,...
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
wogx.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
