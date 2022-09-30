ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Collection for hurricane victims to be held at Bar Howard’s Bucs watch party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Metropolitan Ministries will be collecting goods to be donated to the victims of Hurricane Ian Sunday evening. Bar Howard is serving as the collection location. People are asked to bring non-perishable items for donations. Bar Howard is also serving as the location for NBC Sports’ SNF Matchup for the Tampa Bay […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL

The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power

The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Dalí (Salvador Dalí Museum) in St. Petersburg, Florida

The Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg is housed in a unique contemporary building designed to match the creativity of the performer himself. The curved glass appears to wrap around the box-like structure, giving the building a very striking appearance. Inside, the museum exhibits pieces from throughout Dalí's career,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
ORLANDO, FL

