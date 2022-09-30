Read full article on original website
Judith E. Kolmetz
Judith E. Kolmetz, 84, of Bergen, passed away on September 20, 2022 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia. Judy was born August 5, 1938 in Rochester, a daughter of the late Samuel and Winifred (Smith) Wiant. Judy was a member of Our Lady of Mercy/St. Brigid's Parish and...
A 'fresh' start for Mama Dee'z Kitchen on Main Street, Batavia
Saturday was not just the beginning of a new month, but also a ‘fresh’ start for a new restaurant venture inside of Eli Fish Brewing Company. Her nearly two decades of cooking, more than three years of catering, and popping up at various summer events have propelled Dannielle Lumpkin into her own niche as Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St., Batavia.
Expanded offerings at Blue Pearl in Batavia
Denise Glidden, Karen Reisdorf, Paula Bianchi, Lisa Ingalsbe and Michelle Woodward celebrate the expanded offerings Saturday at Blue Pearl Yoga on East Main Street in Batavia with an open house to introduce new bellydancing classes, sound baths and performances from GO Art! Photo submitted from Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
CCE annual meeting and recognition breakfast set for Oct. 27
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Meeting and Recognition Breakfast on Oct. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. at Terry Hills Restaurant, 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. CCE of Genesee County cordially invites you to join us for breakfast and help us recognize employees and volunteers. Cornell...
Coral sunset in Le Roy
A coral-hued sunset gets draped in clouds during a youth football game Saturday at Hartwood Park in Le Roy. Photo submitted by Jeff Freeman.
Photos: Dead Celebrities populate Downtown Batavia for Wine Walk 2022
Once again, the annual Wine Walk in Downtown Batavia, sponsored by the Business Improvement District, was a sellout. This year the theme was "dead celebrities." Which dead celebrities can you spot in the photos?. For more photos and to purchase prints, click here.
Boomers part of older population expected to keep growing, putting demand on services
It’s countdown time for Genesee County’s Office For the Aging, Director Diana Fox says. She estimates that the last of the Baby Boomers will be turning 65 by 2030, and that will mean more seniors to serve.
County takes a STEP toward helping at-risk youth
Once STAR ended its contract, Genesee County officials opted to fill in the gap by taking a STEP toward assisting at-risk youth. Formerly the Student Transition And Recovery program, the county’s version will be similar, with the suggested name of Student Transition and Empowerment Program, which was outlined Monday by newly hired Social Services Department Commissioner Carla Mindler.
