October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — raising awareness around one of the most widespread and dangerous health and safety challenges in our community today. Paint Phoenix Purple is a City of Phoenix awareness campaign brought to you by a collaboration of more than 50 community, private, and public organizations.

In December of 2012, the Mayor and City Council endorsed the goal to end domestic violence in Phoenix. In April 2013, that plan was approved. Here are just a few accomplishments over the last 10 years:

Created and distributed more than 80k resources to community partners with information on local shelters, safety planning, and identifying domestic violence

Created a centralized screening hotline for placement in local shelters

Offered trainings classes to City of Phoenix employees and the community on subjects such as the Arizona Child & Adolescent Survivor Initiative (ACASI) and domestic violence in the LGBTQIA+ community

Reached more than 75k students through outreach events at local high schools with lunch time resource fairs, football and volleyball games, and classroom trainings

Raised approximately $12k through an online store created for City employees and community members to purchase Paint Phoenix Purple merchandise to wear during the month of October; proceeds benefited the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV)

Collected more than 30k items including toiletries, cleaning supplies, new clothing, pet items, and prepaid cell phones for local shelters through an annual donation in conjunction with ACESDV

Additionally, the City’s Family Advocacy Center (FAC) made major strides forward, including:

Launched an Order of Protection Pilot program in February 2014 – the FAC worked with other valley law enforcement to develop service processes when orders obtained in Phoenix must be served elsewhere

In February 2016, FAC received Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding from the Arizona Department of Public Safety to implement a mobile victim advocacy project, allowing the expansion of service delivery beyond the walls of the FAC

Victim Services Division developed a new electronic system for assigning referrals to Victim Advocates in December 2019, allowing Advocates to spend more time providing services to crime victims

Join the City in recognizing this important initiative all throughout the month. See a calendar of events below and more details here.

​If you or someone you know is a victim, please call 1-800-799-HELP (7233) or visit this page for more resources.