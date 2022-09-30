Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma favorite Wings Pumpkin Patch ready for visitors
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma favorite, the Wings Pumpkin Patch, is now ready for visitors. Wings is a local nonprofit to help adults with special needs and the festival plays a big part in their program. The festival is your one-stop shop for pumpkins, rides and even a petting...
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Oklahoma?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
KOCO
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO
Oklahoma family stuck at Disney due to Ian after flying to Florida for son’s birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Midwest City family of three is trying to make the most of a surreal situation after being stranded on vacation in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. The Newmans flew down for their son's birthday Saturday, but they didn't pay attention to the forecast of a major hurricane headed their way.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
guthrienewspage.com
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma lost the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state data show. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss more acutely. Hospitals are better able to offer higher wages and hiring bonuses because most of their revenue is from private pay and Medicare, unlike nursing homes, which depend predominantly on Medicaid — the lowest paying of the three.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
city-sentinel.com
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
cantontiger.org
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma
There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
