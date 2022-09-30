ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Intercontinental Real Estate Sells 155-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood for $41.5MM

By The Registry
theregistryps.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistryps.com

Smokey Point Plaza in Arlington, Wash., Sold for $7.165MM

ARLINGTON, WA, Sept. 29, 2022 – Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Smokey Point Plaza, a multi-tenant retail property located in Arlington, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm’s Seattle office. The asset sold for $7,165,000. Andrew Scotland, Clayton J. Brown and Ruthanne Loar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller who originally purchased the site in 2019 for $4,880,000.
ARLINGTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy