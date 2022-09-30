Intercontinental Real Estate Sells 155-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood for $41.5MM

ARLINGTON, WA, Sept. 29, 2022 – Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Smokey Point Plaza, a multi-tenant retail property located in Arlington, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm’s Seattle office. The asset sold for $7,165,000. Andrew Scotland, Clayton J. Brown and Ruthanne Loar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller who originally purchased the site in 2019 for $4,880,000.

