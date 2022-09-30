Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential solar inverters last?
In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, how long they last, and how resilient they are. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power...
Ross Pomeroy Opinion: Could Gas Cars Be as Environmentally Friendly as EVs by 2030?
A team of engineers from Michigan State University led by Associate Professor Annick Anctil projects that rising fuel efficiency standards for internal combustion engine (ICEV) vehicles in the U.S. could lower their greenhouse gas emissions to be close to those of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. The analysis, published earlier...
CARS・
rigzone.com
Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
Is a Hybrid SUV Actually Worth the Cost?
Here's when a hybrid SUV may be a wise investment, and when to steer clear. The post Is a Hybrid SUV Actually Worth the Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
industrytoday.com
Graphene Nanotubes Offer an Advanced Set of Properties
Nanotube-enhanced electrically conductive PPS for battery packs has been developed by Genius of China together with OCSiAl. Graphene nanotubes make it possible to preserve high thermal and chemical resistance together with stable electrical conductivity. Nanotube-enhanced electrically conductive PPS for battery packs perfectly complies with Li-ion battery pack system standards. Manufacturers...
industrytoday.com
Victaulic® Acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corp.
EASTON, PA – On September 9, 2022, Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, acquired the business assets of Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation (TMF). The acquisition supports the company’s growth in the infrastructure market and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping solutions.
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers
Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
Perspective: High gas prices aren’t all about Ukraine
Little-known reforms in the Inflation Reduction Act help to hold the oil and gas industry accountable, but more can be done to address high gas prices for consumers
