Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
How Having Dark Armpits, Knees, and Elbows Turned Into a Problem to Be Solved
The year is 2013. I’m finishing watching a YouTube tutorial by Jackie Aina and scrolling to find what’s next. My eyes wander to the thumbnails on the right side of the screen, and in the midst of the makeup tutorials, I spot ones with before and after shots of a lighter armpit or knee next to a darker one. “How I Got Rid of My Dark Armpits Fast,” one of the titles reads.
Here’s How Long You Can Expect the Flu to Last, According to a Doctor
Cold and flu season may be nastier than usual this year, experts say. Beyond getting your flu shot, it doesn’t hurt to brush up on the basics of influenza so you know what to expect if you do get sick this year. One thought that might come up if...
‘Romanticizing Your Life’ Can Be a Legit Form of Mindfulness
If you’ve been a habitual TikTok scroller since May 2020, you’ve likely come across one of the 71,000 videos soundtracked to user Ashley Ward’s part inspirational, part instructional call-to-action: “You have to start romanticizing your life,” a voice says, as the camera hovers over a group of friends on a beach before slowly zooming in on Ward as she lies down on a towel. “You have to start thinking of yourself as the main character. Because if you don’t, life will continue to pass you by. And all the little things that make it so beautiful will continue to go unnoticed.”
Check Your Fridge: 25 Brands of Cheese Were Just Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert after two kinds of cheese—brie and camembert—were linked to a listeria outbreak in late September. So far, six illnesses and five hospitalizations have been reported in at least six states across the country, including California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.
Doctors Aren’t Happy About the CDC’s New Mask Guidelines for Health Care Settings
Time and time again, experts have stressed that masking up indoors is one of the best things you can do to keep yourself and your community safe, especially as COVID-19 persists for yet another winter and we enter what’s supposed to be a really icky flu season. Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly made a big move in late September: The public health agency loosened its universal masking guidance for health care settings.
Schools Warn Students About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl, Which Literally Looks Like Candy
Be aware that fentanyl—a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine—may be hiding in plain sight. “Rainbow” fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been seized in multiple states, according to a statement from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The pills are being manufactured in bright colors in what the agency calls an “alarming emerging trend.”
Ryan Reynolds Let a Camera Crew Film His Colonoscopy—and It Was ‘Potentially Lifesaving’
Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney released a video of themselves getting colonoscopies to raise colon cancer awareness—and for the sake of good ol’ competition. Reynolds and McElhenney have a lot in common: They’re cochairmen of a Welsh football club...
Nearly 1 in 4 Young Adults Received Mental Health Treatment Last Year
The number of young adults who received mental health care surged during the height of the pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Roughly 23% of people between the ages of 18 and 44 got mental health treatment in 2021, up from 18.5% in 2019. It was also the highest percentage for any adult age group that year. The findings aren’t surprising, given the state of the world, and shed a light on the obvious (and growing) need for mental health care as we continue to grapple with the effects of the last few years.
Some Colgate Products Have Been Recalled After Being Improperly Stored
Six different Colgate products sold at Family Dollar stores are being voluntarily recalled because they weren’t stored properly, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products were shipped to stores in 11 states from May 1 to June 21 this year. No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported yet.
Umbra Sling Sink Caddy Review: This Sponge Holder Prevents Moisture Buildup
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look, I know my kitchen sponge is gross (a 2017 study found 362 different species of bacteria living on 14 sponges). That’s why the Umbra Sling sink caddy is possibly the most exciting kitchen gadget I’ve purchased in this calendar year. To me it’s more than a handy and aesthetically pleasing kitchen sink sponge holder (although it is definitely that too). It’s the solution to frankly years of my life spent with damp, mildewy sponges—and a damp, mildewy spot on my sink’s stainless steel countertop, at that. The Umbra Sling sink caddy is by no means a cure-all for every single sponge-related woe, but it does make me feel a little better about using mine as much as I do—and, given that it’s garnered more than 1,400 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only fan.
‘Diet Culture’ Isn’t Just About Smoothies and Food-Tracking Apps
These days, you can’t get into a conversation about nutrition and wellness without someone mentioning diet culture. It’s all over social media, in both anti-diet spaces and more general wellness ones. Celebrities are calling it out. It’s mentioned in academic research. Even the young teenagers I work with in my nutrition practice use the term. They talk about how their parents don’t keep certain foods in the house, their friend is trying to lose weight, or their coach told them to avoid sugar, “because, you know, diet culture.”
The Therabody SmartGoggles High-Tech Device Brings the Theragun Treatment to Your Eyes
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today the brand behind the Theragun and TheraFace Pro unveiled the Therabody SmartGoggles, a new wearable device to promote relaxation and focus where you need it most: your head. The SmartGoggles are one of a few new launches from the brand (including upgraded Theragun iterations, a sound therapy component to the Therabody app, and a zero gravity lounger). We got to try the goggles before the general public, and, not to spoil the surprise, but this new launch proves that the brand knows how to stay relevant in the ever-evolving wellness industry. Keep reading to learn more about the Therabody SmartGoggles and how they can level up your work-from-home self-care routine.
The Meal I Eat When I’m Feeling Anxious: Spaghetti Pomodoro
In SELF’s new franchise, The Meal I Eat When I’m Feeling…, we talk with chefs, celebs, athletes, and people in the culinary space about the specific foods or meals they turn to amid certain emotions—and how eating their favorites plays a vital role in their self-care.
Yet Another Study Suggests Ketamine May Ease Severe Depression
The buzz around ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic drug, is booming. More and more research continues to suggest the drug has the potential to help people with severe mood disorders, including a new study that was just published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. For the study, researchers evaluated the drug’s...
The Our Place Mini Always Pan Works Wonders on My Laughably Small Stovetop
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I live in New York City, which means I put my entire paycheck toward rent and consider a 900-square-foot apartment (for two people) massive. When I moved into a new space last month, I was too blinded by its prewar charm, the in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling living room windows to care that the kitchen stove is made for American Girl Dolls. Not literally, of course, but let's just say it's closer in size to an Easy Bake Oven than a normal one. (And yet, it still takes 45 minutes to preheat. A modern miracle! A quiet quitting queen!) As someone who only cooks for my roommate, my partner, or myself, I'm not too bent out of shape about its laughably small size. However, I quickly found that none of my existing pots and pans were quite right for the doll-size appliance.
Is ‘Heel Whip’ a Harmless Running Quirk or a Serious Problem?
When I’m running I feel like my stride is fluid, effortless, and completely aligned. And I’d like to think it would be—after all, I’m certified as a running coach, have run 23 marathons, and have written about the sport for years. But when I look at...
