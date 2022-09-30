Read full article on original website
Lakers volleyball sank by Eagles
The Lakers volleyball team continued their road trip by playing at Clark State Community College today. Lakeland fell to the Eagles 3-0 by the scores of 22-25, 20-25, 22-25. The Lakers continue to have difficulty putting teams away. Lakeland was back and forth with the Eagles and could have one every set. The Lakers best chance for a win came in the 3rd set where they led throughout most of the set. Unfortunately, Lakeland committed some untimely errors down the stretch that cost them the set and ultimately the match. Coach Miozzi comments, "We had our chances again - we just haven't been able to get over the hump. We played well and with good effort and energy. We just need to minimize some of our mistakes. We will regroup and get back at it this week in practice before we play host to our cross town rivals this week."
Lakers women's soccer falls to Ocelots
The Lakeland women's soccer team played host to the NJCAA's 14th ranked Schoolcraft Ocelots today and dropped a 3-0 contest at Laker Field. The first half afforded both teams scoring opportunities. Schoolcraft capitlized at both the 12th and 36th minute while the Lakers came up empty in the 2-0 lead at the half. The teams continued to battle in the second half before Schoolcraft punched in the final goal with 9 minutes to play. The Ocelots outshot the Lakers 9-1 for the game. They also led the Lakers in corners 5-2. Gina Grandini was credited with 5 saves and Lila Malkamaki recorded the Lakers shot. Coach Mallon comments, "We were extremely proud of the quality of play by the team today as they played with spirit and tenacity. They also did a good job executing the tactical plan."
Lakers men's soccer tripped up by Ocelots
The men's soccer team played host to the Schoolcraft Ocelots today at Laker Field. Lakeland fell in a tight contest by a final score of 3-0. Schoolcraft outshot the Lakers 18-8 and scored a goal in each half before connecting on a penalty kick midway thru the 2nd half to close out the scoring. Both teams played an aggressive style which led to a whopping 37 fouls called. The fouls had a direct impact on the flow of the match as both teams struggled to get their offenses going. Lakeland keeper Dominic Grobler recorded 7 saves. Jama Lempe and Omani Leacock both recorded two shots on goal and the Lakers led in corners 5-4. Coach Ty Mayer commented, "The team played really hard against a well-organized Schoolcraft team. The game was called very tight and we drew multiple fouls in dangerous places. Fortunately, we were able to prevent them from converting on those chances. It was good to play as we've had to overcome cancellations on our schedule. We will learn from this and be ready to play Wednesday."
