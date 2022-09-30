The Lakers volleyball team continued their road trip by playing at Clark State Community College today. Lakeland fell to the Eagles 3-0 by the scores of 22-25, 20-25, 22-25. The Lakers continue to have difficulty putting teams away. Lakeland was back and forth with the Eagles and could have one every set. The Lakers best chance for a win came in the 3rd set where they led throughout most of the set. Unfortunately, Lakeland committed some untimely errors down the stretch that cost them the set and ultimately the match. Coach Miozzi comments, "We had our chances again - we just haven't been able to get over the hump. We played well and with good effort and energy. We just need to minimize some of our mistakes. We will regroup and get back at it this week in practice before we play host to our cross town rivals this week."

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO