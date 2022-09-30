Read full article on original website
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
