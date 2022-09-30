New Jersey State Police are looking for a man in a pickup truck who allegedly stole furniture from the Seaville Acme back in late July. The truck is white in color with the words “Salt Life” on the top of its windshield. Police say a passenger inside the truck was wearing a black shirt and a black beanie. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Woodbine barracks.

WOODBINE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO