Cape May County, NJ

ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
#Missing Person
987thecoast.com

State Police Searching for Man In Identifiable Pickup Who Stole Furniture from Acme

New Jersey State Police are looking for a man in a pickup truck who allegedly stole furniture from the Seaville Acme back in late July. The truck is white in color with the words “Salt Life” on the top of its windshield. Police say a passenger inside the truck was wearing a black shirt and a black beanie. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Woodbine barracks.
WOODBINE, NJ
987thecoast.com

Thanks, Dad! Father-Son Duo Charged in North Wildwood Burglary

A father and son from Garfield are both charged in connection with the burglary of cash from a business near the North Wildwood boardwalk. City police busted 56 year old Brian Barone and his 19 year old son Christian for busting into a business and stealing cash. Both have been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and other offenses.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

It's a rainy weekend in the Wildwoods. Head Downtown and visit the shops that are open year round! 🛍️. #dooww #shopdowntown #supportlocal #rainyday #downtownwildwood #wildwoodbythesea.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
LEWES, DE

