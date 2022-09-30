Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Does More Than Arrest People
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a world class law enforcement organization. They investigate various criminal activities and pursue Justice on behalf of the residents of Atlantic County, New New Jersey. What you might not be familiar with is the ACPO’s commitment to the disadvantaged in the Atlantic County...
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Gun, $800 Cash Recovered During South Jersey Traffic Stop: Police
Drugs and a handgun were recovered during a traffic stop in Pleasantville, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 30, Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle conducted a motor vehicle stop atnNorth First Street and West Pleasant Avenue. The car was driven by Cyndel Wenzel, 30, of Pleasantville, police said. During the motor vehicle stop,...
N.J. police were preparing for a wild car show in Wildwood. How did it still turn deadly?
By the time the fog of spent gasoline and burnt rubber had dissipated late Saturday night, two people were dead. The vehicles descended on Wildwood quickly, part of an impromptu car show known as H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and once the mayhem reached a fever pitch, the cars fled just as fast.
State Police Searching for Man In Identifiable Pickup Who Stole Furniture from Acme
New Jersey State Police are looking for a man in a pickup truck who allegedly stole furniture from the Seaville Acme back in late July. The truck is white in color with the words “Salt Life” on the top of its windshield. Police say a passenger inside the truck was wearing a black shirt and a black beanie. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Woodbine barracks.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
Wind gusts picked up in Atlantic City Sunday evening, as remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the Jersey Shore this weekend.
Thanks, Dad! Father-Son Duo Charged in North Wildwood Burglary
A father and son from Garfield are both charged in connection with the burglary of cash from a business near the North Wildwood boardwalk. City police busted 56 year old Brian Barone and his 19 year old son Christian for busting into a business and stealing cash. Both have been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and other offenses.
Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post
It’s a rainy weekend in the Wildwoods. Head Downtown and visit the shops that are open year round! 🛍️. #dooww #shopdowntown #supportlocal #rainyday #downtownwildwood #wildwoodbythesea. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape...
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
