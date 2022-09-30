ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Society
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. could force Costco to once again sell gas to everyone, not just members

Not a Costco member? The warehouse club would be forced to once again allow you to buy gas at their New Jersey stores if a pair of state lawmakers get their way. State Sens. Richard Codey, D-Essex, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, have introduced nearly identical bills (S3000 and S3029) that would require retail membership clubs in the Garden State to permit anyone to purchase gasoline at their pumps, not just paid members.
RETAIL
94.5 PST

People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Regional Media News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy