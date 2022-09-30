Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Respond to Earn Road Point
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Indiana men's soccer (4-2-3, 1-1-2 B1G) fought back from a goal down to Michigan (3-5-3, 1-2-1 B1G) twice on Sunday (Oct. 2) at U-M Soccer Stadium and earned a road point in Big Ten Conference play. With IU down 1-0, redshirt senior defender and reigning...
iuhoosiers.com
Florio Breaks School Record in Final Round of Evie Odom Invitational
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished 10th at the Evie Odom Invitational behind a record-breaking performance from graduate transfer Alexis Florio at the Princess Anne Country Club on Sunday. Florio played a final round of 64 (-6), the lowest single round in Indiana women's...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Concludes Play at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team wrapped up play in the 2022 Drobac/Beeman Invite at Michigan State on Sunday. Indiana's Sam Landau, Jagger Saylor, Andrew Meier, Nishanth Basavareddy and Mac Rogers competed in East Lansing over the weekend. The five Hoosiers faced players from Michigan State, Ilinois, Toledo, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Western Michigan.
iuhoosiers.com
IUWS Edged Early by Nebraska, 2-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-4-6, 0-4-1) fell 2-0 against Nebraska (5-4-4, 3-1-1) after the Cornhuskers took an early advantage off a penalty shot. • The Hoosiers got down early after Nebraska scored on a penalty shot in the second minute after an IU handball in the penalty box.
LOOK: Nebraska, Indiana visitor gallery
A look at which recruits were on the sidelines for Nebraska's win over Indiana in Memorial Stadium. The visit list included a number of Husker commits, a big group of prospects from Tennessee and the first official visitor since June.
iuhoosiers.com
Two Rounds Down at Princess Anne Country Club
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team sits in 10th place as play returned to the Evie Odom Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club on Saturday afternoon. Through two rounds, IU has shot a 588 (307-281; +28). TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Evie Odom Invitational • Virginia Beach,...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall 3-1 to No. 6 Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite a third-set victory, the Indiana Volleyball team (9-7, 2-2) couldn't overcome No. 6 Ohio State in a 3-1 defeat Saturday night in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers, hampered by additional injuries in the middle, forced a fourth set but would ultimately fall 15-25, 13-25, 25-23, 21-25 against their third top-25 opponent this season.
iuhoosiers.com
Big Noon Kickoff Readies for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Big Noon Kickoff, FOX's college football pregame show, will originate from the South End Zone Plaza at Memorial Stadium. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and lead up to kick off between the Indiana football program and No. 4 Michigan at Noon ET. The crew...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Drops Road Contest at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – Regroup?. Saturday night's 35-21 loss at Nebraska hit hard. "We beat ourselves," quarterback Connor Bazelak said. "We have to blame ourselves." Specifically, IU (3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) was just 2-for-15 on third-down conversions and committed 11 penalties for 92 yards. "We have to...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling’s Dual vs. Princeton Rescheduled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling's dual match vs. Princeton has been rescheduled to a new date and new location. The dual match will now be on Friday, Nov. 18th and will take place in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana Wrestling has not competed at Simon...
Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker
Baker-Booker announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Saturday night
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Nebraska
• Indiana is 10-9-3 all-time against Nebraska and 1-2 as Big Ten opponents. In Lincoln, the Hoosiers are 8-6-2 with victories in its last meeting at Nebraska. • Indiana's captains were AJ Barner, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle. • Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred to the...
iuhoosiers.com
IUMS Continues Big Ten Play in Ann Arbor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nineteenth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (4-2-2, 1-1-1 B1G) continues Big Ten conference play when it visits Michigan (3-5-2, 1-2-0 B1G) Sunday (Oct. 2) afternoon at U-M Soccer Stadium. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. Fans can also...
iuhoosiers.com
Late Goals Lift Indiana over No. 21 Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– After three quarters of stellar defensive play, Indiana and No. 21 Rutgers were scoreless in Bloomington. Indiana got what it needed most –––– a late-game scoring burst –––– from sophomores Sofia Arrebola Garcia and Yip van Wonderen scoring at the 54th and 56th minute, respectively, to give the Hoosiers the 2-0 victory.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Set 22 Personal Bests at Paul Short Invite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Just a month out from the Big Ten Championships, the Indiana Cross Country team ran to a number of personal bests at the Paul Short Invite on the campus of Lehigh University. The women finished 8th (287) in the team race out of 46 teams while...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
