sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout
ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout. There families and kids had fun playing cornhole, ate some delicious pizza and painted pumpkins. They even got up close to amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend
Interactive and historically accurate trek through history stresses that it is NOT a renaissance fair.
WHIZ
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
WHIZ
Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
WHIZ
Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Old Fashioned Farmers Market-Fairfield County Fairgrounds
We are “the farmers’ market at the fairgrounds” offering the finest and freshest produce, meat, flowers, handicrafts, farm, and home-produced goods. Open seasonally on Saturdays, 8 AM-Noon at the historic Fairfield County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, Ohio. You can find us through the entrance at N. Broad Street and E. Fair Ave.
WOUB
Ohio Football keeps it close in 31-24 overtime loss to Kent State
KENT, Ohio (WOUB) – On fourth down and five in overtime, it was either win or go home for Ohio Football (2-3) who opened up Mid-American Conference play against Kent State (2-3). It was a game that was taken down to the final wire, and ultimately ended in a 31-24 loss for the Bobcats.
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties
If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.
WTAP
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WOUB
Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
WOUB
Ohio Hockey comes out on top big with a 9-2 victory over Alabama
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Hockey welcomed home its alumni Friday night with a home stand against Alabama Frozen Tide and a dominating 9-2 win. The Bobcats were coming off a beatdown of John Carroll where they outscored the Blue Streaks 14-4 in two games, while the Frozen Tide were entering from a 6-4 home win against Auburn.
WHIZ
Dresden Fire Department Community Days
DRESDEN, OH- The Dresden Fire Department hosted an event called Dresden Fire Department Community Days. This event is an open house for the Fire Department where people can come in and see the equipment, there are fire prevention material and bounce houses for kids to have fun while also learn about fire safety.
WTAP
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - There will be an open community meeting to discuss the Washington County’s strategic plan. The three county commissioners were contacted by the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service at Ohio University, according to Washington County Commissioner James Booth. Booth explained that through a...
WTAP
ODNR issues permit for injection well in Little Hocking amidst pollution fears
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit for an injection well in Little Hocking. Some locals and the Little Hocking Water Association fear the project could pollute their drinking water. Linda Aller, a hydrogeologist with Bennett and Williams who works with the Little...
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
