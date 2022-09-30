ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout

ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout. There families and kids had fun playing cornhole, ate some delicious pizza and painted pumpkins. They even got up close to amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence. To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
CUMBERLAND, OH
WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Old Fashioned Farmers Market-Fairfield County Fairgrounds

We are “the farmers’ market at the fairgrounds” offering the finest and freshest produce, meat, flowers, handicrafts, farm, and home-produced goods. Open seasonally on Saturdays, 8 AM-Noon at the historic Fairfield County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, Ohio. You can find us through the entrance at N. Broad Street and E. Fair Ave.
LANCASTER, OH
WOUB

Ohio Football keeps it close in 31-24 overtime loss to Kent State

KENT, Ohio (WOUB) – On fourth down and five in overtime, it was either win or go home for Ohio Football (2-3) who opened up Mid-American Conference play against Kent State (2-3). It was a game that was taken down to the final wire, and ultimately ended in a 31-24 loss for the Bobcats.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WOUB

Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Hockey comes out on top big with a 9-2 victory over Alabama

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Hockey welcomed home its alumni Friday night with a home stand against Alabama Frozen Tide and a dominating 9-2 win. The Bobcats were coming off a beatdown of John Carroll where they outscored the Blue Streaks 14-4 in two games, while the Frozen Tide were entering from a 6-4 home win against Auburn.
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Dresden Fire Department Community Days

DRESDEN, OH- The Dresden Fire Department hosted an event called Dresden Fire Department Community Days. This event is an open house for the Fire Department where people can come in and see the equipment, there are fire prevention material and bounce houses for kids to have fun while also learn about fire safety.
DRESDEN, OH
meigsindypress.com

Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide

On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
POMEROY, OH

Comments / 0

