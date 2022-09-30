It's the best time of the year for spooky films and series for all ages. Spooky season has arrived, and with it comes a new batch of new Halloween streaming shows and movies to watch. While horror films and series are released at all times of the year, it seems like the Halloween time period is becoming a more popular place to launch this kind of new content. This year we have, among other things, a sequel to a beloved family-friendly Halloween classic, along with a revival of a popular horror film franchise and a new take on a classic Anne Rice novel. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting into the season with an all-new horror special.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO