Digital Trends
The best horror documentaries
Documentary films can often be written off as just a bunch of National Geographic specials or educational deep dives on world-changing folks and phenomena, socioeconomic subjects, and other textbook explorations of the universe as we know it (or don’t know it). But for cinema-goers who want to learn about something a bit more sordid, uncomfortable, or downright terrifying, there are horror documentaries. Some of these titles are about the horror genre itself, while others explore more esoteric matters, such as the many terrors of sleep paralysis and killer clowns for hire.
msn.com
Horror films based on true stories
Slide 1 of 25: When you watch horror movies, you probably have some idea of what to expect: from paranormal activity to serial killers, anything is possible when it comes to sending shivers down our spines. But what makes a scary movie even scarier? The fact that it's based on real events!Yes, some famous horror films, including 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Annabelle' (2014), or 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), are indeed based on true stories.Ready to discover the real stories behind these movies? Then click on!You may also like: What's new on Netflix UK in April.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Guillermo Del Toro’s newest horror flick promises scares, as genre diehards gear up for weeks’ worth of content
Strap in, genre bloodhounds — because the bone-chilling month of October is almost upon us! After patiently waiting all year long, it’s time for black cats, pumpkin patches, apple cider, and of course — scary movies. Although, perhaps the most thrilling portion of the ever-popular spooky season here on We Got This Covered is the daily roundup of horror news! And boy, the last 24 hours have promised enormous excitement for horror fans after the spine-tingling official trailer for The Accursed has dropped while an abundance of horror content is planned for the next two weeks and beyond.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
CNET
HBO Max: The 10 Best Horror Movies to Watch in October
October is here, so you may be looking to scare yourself with some great horror flicks. And if you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on HBO Max range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like The Night House and The Witch.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
'Queer for Fear': From Dracula to Norman Bates, new docuseries brings horror out of the closet
Trying to explain why queer people love horror opens a haunted puzzle box of theories about otherness, sexual deviancy, subtext and camp, which is probably why it’s usually just accepted as gay gospel. But a new documentary series from the streaming service Shudder, “Queer for Fear,” sets the ambitious task of looking into the history of that unholy union, through conversations with creators, actors and personalities who have contributed to the genre’s recent body of work.
hotnewhiphop.com
Luca Guadagnino Calls Parallels Between New Film & Armie Hammer Allegations “Preposterous”
Luca Guadagnino says drawing parallels between his new film, “Bones & All,” and the allegations against Armie Hammer is “preposterous.”. Luca Guadagnino, director of the upcoming cannibal-centered film, Bones & All, as well as 2017’s, Call Me By Your Name, says that finding parallels between his new film and the infamous Armie Hammer allegations is “preposterous.” Hammer, who starred in Call Me By Your Name, has been accused of expressing cannibalistic fantasies toward women as well as sexual assault and abusive behavior.
Classic Halloween Film ‘Trick ‘R Treat’ Playing on Casper Big Screen for 3 Nights Only
The year is 2007. It's not exactly a banner year for horror movies. But one movie came out that immediately grabbed fans by the gullet. It's called 'Trick 'R Treat,' and, in the years since its release, it has become not only a cult classic, but a Halloween classic as well.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Android Authority
Boo! Check out the new and upcoming Halloween/horror streaming shows and movies
It's the best time of the year for spooky films and series for all ages. Spooky season has arrived, and with it comes a new batch of new Halloween streaming shows and movies to watch. While horror films and series are released at all times of the year, it seems like the Halloween time period is becoming a more popular place to launch this kind of new content. This year we have, among other things, a sequel to a beloved family-friendly Halloween classic, along with a revival of a popular horror film franchise and a new take on a classic Anne Rice novel. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting into the season with an all-new horror special.
Collider
Sorry, Stephen King: 'The Shining' Is Your Best Film Adaptation
Psst, Stephen King! Listen: I understand your initial animosity towards Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of your much beloved The Shining. It’s personal. It’s a book that means a lot to you — and perhaps once meant even more — and to see somebody like Kubrick take it, transfigure it, and present it as something so defiantly different as what you originally intended may not be easily digestible. Take a second, though, step back, and look as the film begins...there’s a camera, gliding through the Rocky Mountains, tilting dizzily as it navigates the ridges, then suddenly: here’s a car, crawling up the serpentine path!
Polygon
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
Collider
'Hellraiser': Doug Bradley is Blown Away by Jamie Clayton's Pinhead in Reboot
Almost 40 years after author and director Clive Barker adapted his novel The Hellbound Heart into the classic feature-length horror Hellraiser, the dreaded Cenobites return. With David Bruckner's reimagining premiering this October on Hulu, a lot of buzz has been generating over where the reboot will take this lascivious lore, and of course, over the brand-new redesign for the lead Cenobite, Pinhead, portrayed by actress Jamie Clayton. According to the OG Hell Priest, English actor Doug Bradley, 2022's Pinhead concept is mind-blowing.
