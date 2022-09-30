Outcomes After Nonresponse and Relapse in Children and Young Adults Receiving Tisagenlecleucel for B-Cell ALL

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
docwirenews.com
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities
Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds
Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat Doses First Patient With Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
To determine the effectiveness of nirogacestat at 150mg twice a day in patients with ovarian granulosa cell tumors, the agent has been administered to the first patient in a phase 2 trial. About the Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat. Trial Name: Nirogacestat in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov Indentifier: NCT05348356.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
physiciansweekly.com
BRCA-Mutated and Homologous Recombination Deficient Ovarian Cancer Treated with Olaparib
For patients with BRCA1/BRCA2-mutated (BRCAm), platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer (PSROC), and 2 prior lines of platinum-based chemotherapy, the SOLO3 phase III trial found that treatment with olaparib significantly improved objective response rates (ORRs) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to non-platinum chemotherapy. The LIGHT study prospectively assessed the efficacy of olaparib treatment in patients with PSROC and known BRCAm and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status. Patients with PSROC and greater than or equal to 1 prior course of platinum-based chemotherapy were divided into cohorts in this phase II open-label multicenter research based on whether their tumors tested positive for the heritable mutations in the cyclin-dependent kinase oncogene or not. An ORR, as determined by investigators, was the primary outcome. Disease control rate (DCR) and PFS were used as secondary objectives. Investigators used the Myriad BRACAnalysis CDx and myChoice HRD assays to look at the mutational landscape of the malignancies, with HRD-positive tumors being those with a genomic instability score of greater than or equal to 42. A total of 271 individuals who were enrolled got olaparib, and 270 of them were included in the analysis of effectiveness. When the data stopped being collected, the ORRs for patients in the gBRCAm, sBRCAm, HRD-positive, and HRD-negative groups were 69.3%, 64.0%, 29.4%, and 10.1%, respectively. For the 4 groups studied, the DCRs were 96.0%, 100.0%, 79.4%, and 75.3%. 11.0, 10.8, 7.2, and 5.4 months were the respective median PFS values. Nausea, lethargy, vomiting, anemia, constipation, diarrhea, and decreased appetite were the most prevalent treatment-emergent side effects (20%). There was efficacy for olaparib therapy in all groups. BRCAm cohorts showed the highest efficacy irrespective of gBRCAm/sBRCAm status. The HRD-positive cohorts performed better than the HRD-negative cohorts for patients lacking a BRCAm. The safety concerns were similar to those shown in earlier olaparib research.
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
targetedonc.com
Relapse Less Likely With Orca-T vs Standard Transplant in Hematologic Malignancies
In comparison with conventional transplant options, Orca-T may be more effective with a lower probability of infection in patients with hematologic malignancies. The precision cellular therapy, Orca-T, demonstrated improvement in 1-year graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free relapse-free survival (GRFS) compared with standard transplant following myeloablative conditioning (MAC) for hematological malignancies, according to findings from 2 studies.1.
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
healio.com
FDA approves Vegzelma, biosimilar to Avastin, for treatment of six cancer types
The FDA approved bevacizumab-adcd for treatment of six cancer types, according to a press release from the biosimilar’s manufacturer. Bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma, Celltrion USA), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and prohibits it from binding to VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended-interval dosing with pembrolizumab is similar to standard-interval dosing
1. No difference in time-to-treatment discontinuation noted between standard-dosing and extended-interval dosing. 2. Immune-related adverse events were not dissimilar between groups, as represented by prescriptions for levothyroxine and prednisone. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, is the standard treatment for many cancers. Standard dosing...
physiciansweekly.com
In Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients (AEOC), PCS Outcome and Treatment Plan Are Described
A multidisciplinary agreement was used to determine whether or not patients diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (AEOC) between October 2018 and October 2020 should receive primary chemotherapy salvage (PCS) or neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT). Patient factors (PF), surgical resectability scores (SRS), and surgical complexity scores (SCS) were prospectively recorded with data on unresectable stage IVb. To forecast the success of optimal (RD<1 cm) cytoreduction, an integrated predictive model (IPM) was created. The effectiveness of the IPM was analyzed retroactively. The Youden Index was used to decide on the thresholds. About 81 patients were treated with PCS, and 104 were given NACT out of a total of 185. When comparing PCS patients to NACT patients, the median PF and SRS and pre-operative SRS were (0 vs. 2, P<0.01), SRS (2 vs. 4, P<0.01), and pre-operative SCS (6 vs. 8.5, P=0.01). Patients with PCS had an 88% success rate for cytoreduction, with 34.5% experiencing postoperative sequelae of grades 3-4. A model was developed with 85% sensitivity, 75% specificity, and 85% accuracy to determine which patients with unresectable Stage IVb disease (PF more than 2, SRS more than 5, and SCS more than 9) would benefit most from NACT. The researchers found that 3 out of 10 patients with sub-optimal cytoreduction may have been better triaged to NACT using this methodology. When the same cutoffs were applied to an outcome of no gross residual illness (RD=0 mm), the sensitivity and specificity were 85% and 76%, respectively. High sensitivity and specificity for optimum cytoreduction with acceptable morbidity and no delay to adjuvant therapy were found in the 4-step IPM algorithm. After additional validation, this method could decide whether to refer patients to PCS or NACT.
Healthline
All About Carcinoid Tumors: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, and Outlook
Carcinoid tumors grow from neuroendocrine cells. These cells are found in organs throughout your body and produce and release hormones in response to nerve signals. place for carcinoid tumors to develop is the gastrointestinal tract. The second most common place is the lungs. Carcinoid tumors are rare. According to the...
