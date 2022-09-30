Read full article on original website
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
Truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge, 42nd time in 2 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's happened again; another truck hit the historic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove.WBBM Newsradio reports a U-Haul box truck scraped the top of the bridge and got stuck Monday afternoon, blocking traffic for about an hour.It's the 42nd time a driver has hit the bridge in the past two years.Last week, a truck had major damage after running into the steel beam on the bridge. The beam was installed in 2020 to reinforce the structure after a serious crash.
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
rejournals.com
Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle
Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
Herald & Review
World Record attempt for largest dog wedding
Over a hundred dogs gathered at a minor league baseball field in Illinois to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony. Organizers say 66 dog couples gathered for the attempt, but did not break the 2007 record of 178 couples, established in Littleton, Colorado. The event, called "Diamonds in the Ruff," was at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois on Sunday. It was hosted by the Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and was also a fundraiser for U.S. military veterans and animal rescue groups.
Weekend Break: Lake Forest Then and Now Auto Show
Join WGN’s Marcella Raymond in checking out the Then and Now Auto Show in Lake Forest that showcases antique and unique vehicles. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal
The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
rejournals.com
Crystal Lake is the clear leader for real estate business development
The City of Crystal Lake continues to grow, leading to strong retail, office and industrial real estate markets with outstanding, ongoing opportunities for growth. With a population of 40,000 and just 35 miles away from O’Hare Airport, two Metra train stations and abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, Crystal Lake is a McHenry County—and Chicagoland—hub for new real estate development. Data from CoStar indicates that Crystal Lake’s retail vacancy rate is 4.9%, industrial vacancy rate is 1.87%, and office vacancy rate is at 7.9%, which show a strong market below industry averages. Robust markets generate more demand and clearly Crystal Lake is the right location for new business.
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
realtytimes.com
Affordable Midwest and East Coast Markets Are Holding Up Best as the U.S. Housing Market Cools
Redfin reports Chicago, Albany and Milwaukee are among the housing markets holding up better than others as the U.S. faces high mortgage rates and an uncertain economy. Housing markets in relatively affordable Midwest and East Coast metro areas are holding up better than anywhere else in the country, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
nwi.life
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Illinois woman accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder￼
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced the murder charge...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Thrillist
Lou Malnati's & Portillo's Are Teaming Up for an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza
Say what you want about Chicago cuisine. I just won't listen, especially as it relates to the treasured Lou Malnati's. The deep dish pizza slinger, which some (read: me) might argue as the Windy City's best, is teaming up with a fellow Chicago icon. In what has been described as...
Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
