ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge, 42nd time in 2 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's happened again; another truck hit the historic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove.WBBM Newsradio reports a U-Haul box truck scraped the top of the bridge and got stuck Monday afternoon, blocking traffic for about an hour.It's the 42nd time a driver has hit the bridge in the past two years.Last week, a truck had major damage after running into the steel beam on the bridge. The beam was installed in 2020 to reinforce the structure after a serious crash.
LONG GROVE, IL
rejournals.com

Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle

Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
LISLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Frankfort, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Herald & Review

World Record attempt for largest dog wedding

Over a hundred dogs gathered at a minor league baseball field in Illinois to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony. Organizers say 66 dog couples gathered for the attempt, but did not break the 2007 record of 178 couples, established in Littleton, Colorado. The event, called "Diamonds in the Ruff," was at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois on Sunday. It was hosted by the Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and was also a fundraiser for U.S. military veterans and animal rescue groups.
GENEVA, IL
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Lake Forest Then and Now Auto Show

Join WGN’s Marcella Raymond in checking out the Then and Now Auto Show in Lake Forest that showcases antique and unique vehicles. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Q985

Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal

The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
rejournals.com

Crystal Lake is the clear leader for real estate business development

The City of Crystal Lake continues to grow, leading to strong retail, office and industrial real estate markets with outstanding, ongoing opportunities for growth. With a population of 40,000 and just 35 miles away from O’Hare Airport, two Metra train stations and abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, Crystal Lake is a McHenry County—and Chicagoland—hub for new real estate development. Data from CoStar indicates that Crystal Lake’s retail vacancy rate is 4.9%, industrial vacancy rate is 1.87%, and office vacancy rate is at 7.9%, which show a strong market below industry averages. Robust markets generate more demand and clearly Crystal Lake is the right location for new business.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferruccio Lamborghini
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
CHICAGO, IL
realtytimes.com

Affordable Midwest and East Coast Markets Are Holding Up Best as the U.S. Housing Market Cools

Redfin reports Chicago, Albany and Milwaukee are among the housing markets holding up better than others as the U.S. faces high mortgage rates and an uncertain economy. Housing markets in relatively affordable Midwest and East Coast metro areas are holding up better than anywhere else in the country, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest

Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
CROWN POINT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Chicagoland#Local Life#Trucks#Classic Car#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Schaaf Tractor#Truck Museum#Fox News Digital#Softball Hall Of Fame
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy