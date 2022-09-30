The City of Crystal Lake continues to grow, leading to strong retail, office and industrial real estate markets with outstanding, ongoing opportunities for growth. With a population of 40,000 and just 35 miles away from O’Hare Airport, two Metra train stations and abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, Crystal Lake is a McHenry County—and Chicagoland—hub for new real estate development. Data from CoStar indicates that Crystal Lake’s retail vacancy rate is 4.9%, industrial vacancy rate is 1.87%, and office vacancy rate is at 7.9%, which show a strong market below industry averages. Robust markets generate more demand and clearly Crystal Lake is the right location for new business.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO