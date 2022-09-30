Read full article on original website
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Best Places To Grab Some Tacos In Midland/Odessa On National Taco Day!
Happy National Taco Day! Can I tell you right now that I have never met a taco I didn't like? Is it safe to say that tacos are man's best friend? Like dogs are too but tacos are a super tight close second. I have also never met or spoken to a person who does not like tacos. That would be the end of that if I ever did. Who can be friends with someone who doesn't love tacos? I mean, statistically, we eat over 4.5 million tacos every year!
Flashback Friday! Who Remembers The Kmart Layaway?
On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
Parents Time To Treat Your Kids To Cocomelon LIVE This Wednesday In Midland!
Mom, dad want to win some brownie points with your little ones? Grandma, grandpa, if you are always wanting to spend some extra time with the grands, I have got the perfect outing for you this week! Everyone's favorite, one of the most popular children's shows out there right now, Cocomelon LIVE will be at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center this Wednesday, October 5th.
I Need A Drink! 5 Great Margaritas In Midland/Odessa
If you have a great place for margaritas, feel free to add it to the list. Here are my top five margaritas in Midland/Odessa. I do have to tell you, I prefer my margaritas on the rock, not frozen. How about you?. 1. The El Jefe Margarita from Abuelos. I...
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!
Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
Top 5 Reasons You Need To See The Goonies At This Midland Theater This Weekend!
The Goonies is one of those movies that pretty much stands the test of time. It's on my top 10 movies list. And, GOONIES fans here in the Permian Basin, we are in luck. It's showing this weekend here on the Big Screen!. • GOONIES IS SHOWING AT BIG SKY...
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die
If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
Ask Midland Odessa – Um, Should I Be Worried My Wife Has Started Calling Me Her Roomie!
Buzz Question - Um, Should I be worried?. Lately, when my wife and I are just out about hanging with friends she has referred to me as 'HER ROOMIE!". What the heck? Frist time she did it, I laughed it off, but it has happened many time since then. When I asked her about it she said I'm just kidding, calm down!. What the heck? Should I be worried about my status?
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Kevin James Live At The Wagner Noel This Friday September 30th! And Here’s How To Win Tickets
You might recognize him from television. Or maybe, you recognize him from movies! Maybe, his stand-up is what you remember him from. Funny man, Kevin James is making his way to Midland! Get ready, Kevin James is live on TOUR and is hitting up the Wagner Noel this Saturday!. •...
ECISD Job Fair Today Sept 29th!
Here's your chance to get a new JOB or career with Ector County Independent School District!. The Job Fair happens at New Tech Odessa located at 300 E. 297th St. Come out and get on-the-spot interviews and info for these positions with ECISD. Join us inside New Tech Odessa for...
