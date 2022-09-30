Read full article on original website
Printing a Whole House? The Revolutionary New Way to Build Texas Homes
Texas is actually on the forefront of 3D printed real estate, so why not go big and build America's first two-story, 3D-printed house?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Texas is home to a 3D-printed neighborhood that is being built in Austin and the US Army is building 3D-printed barracks in El Paso at Fort Bliss. That is just some of the 3D-printed real estate that is on the way in Texas.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?
The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
This Ghost Town In Texas Is Perfect to Live Off the Grid
There is a town that isn't far from El Paso you can get away from every distraction. So if you need peace and quiet in your life then be sure to escape to this little ghost town. Almost everyone needs a break from whatever it is they're going through in...
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
If You Are From Texas You Get Why We Celebrate at Whataburger
Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!
These 3 Texas Music Artists Are Quickly Becoming Rising Stars
Sunday afternoons, from 5-7pm, KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine on great local (and regional) rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. After this week we'll have to take ANOTHER 2 week break,...
Bad Dreams: This Is the Most Common Nightmare for People in Texas
Nice dreams are the best. You wake up smiling or laughing, and usually you're in a good mood for the rest of the morning. Nightmares, on the other hand, are the worst. You might be surprised to know that there are other people having the exact same bad dream as you.
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Only Five Dollars, Texas Parks and Wildlife Hosting Lifetime License Drawing
Whether you love to go hunting and fishing all the time or you only get outdoors occasionally, everyone wants to win the Lifetime License Drawing that is currently going on thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The drawing only costs you $5 per entry and you can enter as many times as you want.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Texas Man Makes Awesome Six Figure Salary Suing Robocallers
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Did You See Shane Smith & The Saints in the New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer?
"Shane Smith and the f#?*!ng Saints." That's it. That's the line that sent tens of thousands to their Spotify accounts to find out who these boys singing in Season 4 of "Yellowstone" were. In the eyes of many Texas and Red Dirt fans Shane Smith and the Saints have been...
Don’t Miss Jon Wolfe Tonight! Get Your Tickets Here!
Come on out and enjoy not only great live Texas Music but some Juan Lobo as well. If I said the name Juan Lobo you should know that comes with Texas Music star Jon Wolfe. Jon Wolfe will be live on the Texas Music stage at Rockin Rodeo tonight. This...
2 Migrants Horrifically Shot, TX Warden Charged with Manslaughter
As a group of migrants were traveling alongside a road they experienced a fatal encounter. According to DPS, the migrant victims had stopped along a road, to get water near the U.S.-Mexico border, when a truck began traveling toward them. SPOTTED BY TWO MEN. To avoid being seen, the group...
