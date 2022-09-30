ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Printing a Whole House? The Revolutionary New Way to Build Texas Homes

Texas is actually on the forefront of 3D printed real estate, so why not go big and build America's first two-story, 3D-printed house?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Texas is home to a 3D-printed neighborhood that is being built in Austin and the US Army is building 3D-printed barracks in El Paso at Fort Bliss. That is just some of the 3D-printed real estate that is on the way in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?

The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Education
LoneStar 92

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

If You Are From Texas You Get Why We Celebrate at Whataburger

Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
LoneStar 92

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Man Makes Awesome Six Figure Salary Suing Robocallers

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

