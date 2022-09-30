ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCIA

Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
WCIA

UIPD, CPD adjust patrols, increasing officer presence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, two Central Illinois police departments started to change where they focus patrols. It’s in an effort to create faster response times and increase the number of officers throughout the community.  It’s happening in Champaign and Campustown with the University of Illinois Police Department and Champaign Police Department.  Now, UIPD […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur to start Sunday bus services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District opens its newest facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise.  The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space.  Park […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in October in Champaign-Urbana

Say this much for October: It might be one of the busiest months of the entire year. Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and Apple Picking are happening; Halloween Events and Activities are on the calendar; and you can attend a Fall Festival near you. That’s just the beginning. Beyond that,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police continue shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation. While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left […]
illinoisstate.edu

News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot.  Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (10-1-22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Westville, Milford-Cissna Park, and St. Thomas More. FOOTBALL: St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0 Westville 33, Oakwood 19 Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8 SOCCER: Urbana 3, St. Thomas More 0 Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 0 Oakwood/Catlin 6, Judah Christian 0 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says

DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
NORMAL, IL

