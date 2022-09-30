ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Pulled After 7 No-Hit Innings vs. Rangers

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career Monday against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. However, Severino wasn't able to finish off his masterpiece as he was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He was making his third start since returning from the injured list, and his night was over after 94 pitches.
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Phillies Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth; 1st Trip to Postseason Since 2011

The Philadelphia Phillies no longer own the distinction of having the longest playoff drought in the National League. With a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday, the Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011. Aaron Nola threw 6.2 perfect innings before allowing his first hit, and Kyle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Padres Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth with Brewers Loss; Will Play in Wild Card Round

The San Diego Padres clinched a berth in the 2022 postseason after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. San Diego's in!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@padres</a> are going to play in the postseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/4SfVWpKyT3">pic.twitter.com/4SfVWpKyT3</a>. San Diego is currently second in the NL West with an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Tony La Russa: It'd Be 'Impossible' to Manage White Sox in 2023 Due to Health Issue

Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues. James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Answering the Biggest Question Marks Ahead of the 2022 MLB Playoffs

With all 12 spots secured and the games set to begin on Friday, it's time to get up to speed on Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason. Got questions? Well, we've got answers. That is, we have answers to what we think are the biggest looming questions hanging over each of...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Injuries That Will Have the Biggest Impact on 2022 MLB Playoffs

Good health and success in Major League Baseball's postseason aren't necessarily mutually inclusive. Just ask Atlanta, which won the World Series in 2021 even without Ronald Acuña Jr. And yet, this is probably only so reassuring to teams that aren't sure how much, if anything, they're going to get...
MLB
Bleacher Report

The Best and Worst Bang-for-Your-Buck Contracts of 2022 MLB Season

There's an old saying that you get what you pay for, but that isn't always true when it comes to Major League Baseball salaries. Sometimes, you're fortunate enough to pay next to nothing for an MVP or Cy Young candidate. Other times, one of the most expensive players in the league ends up barely playing or performing poorly.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Bracket 2022: Expert Hot Takes on Wild-Card Race

The six teams that will fill the wild-card spots in the Major League Baseball postseason have been determined. The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are locked into the American League field. The New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are the likely National League wild-card teams. New York needs a miracle to snatch the NL East from the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Stephen Strasburg's 2023 Status 'A little Bit of a Mystery,' Nationals GM Says

The Washington Nationals and Stephen Strasburg enter the offseason with questions about the pitcher's status for 2023 following an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Tuesday:. "It's still a little bit of a mystery. I know that he's working hard strengthening his core and the other parts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought

Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion. Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.
SEATTLE, WA
