Cache County Council members having second thoughts about Open Space bond? – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – With a bond issue already scheduled on the November ballot, some members of the Cache County Council now appear to be having second thoughts about the Open Space proposal. At a public hearing on the proposed Open Space Bond during the County Council’s meeting on Sept....
Parents, students and teachers address pride flag debate in Logan School District – Cache Valley Daily
Jay Bates Domenech shares their experience as a queer student in LHS to the school board during tuesday’s meeting. LOGAN—Parents, students and teachers continued to voice their concerns over whether or not LGTBQ pride flags should be displayed in classrooms during the Logan City School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
