How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries canceled and diverted
Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
hot969boston.com
The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked
380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
WCVB
Cannabis Control Commission boss Shannon O'Brien goes On The Record about past pot business interests
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Former Massachusetts state treasurer and one-time gubernatorial candidate Shannon O'Brien has returned to a job in state government as the chairperson of the Cannabis Control Commission but she's faced criticism because of her connections to the pot industry. She served as a part-owner for one business...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Massachusetts weather: Hurricane Ian remnants mean heavy rain for Bay State
Don’t stop checking The Weather Channel just yet. Although Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to cause flooding in Florida, and its remnants could mean serious rain for Massachusetts this weekend, according to meteorologists. Moisture from the effects of Ian is expected...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
WCVB
Massachusetts task force headed to Florida to help hurricane relief efforts
BOSTON — As rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week, members of the Massachusetts Task Force One urban search and rescue team is heading south to help. Forty-five team members loaded up their trucks early Saturday morning at...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
maritime-executive.com
Major Port Improvements Completed with $850M Investment in Boston
The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) marked the completion of critical infrastructure investments as part of a nearly $850 million plan to upgrade the Port of Boston. The multi-year investment is designed to accommodate bigger ships and is already resulting in new services that are connecting Boston to more global ports.
Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses
BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
